Oklahoma City – More than 30 Metro Tech students recently placed at the HOSA-Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference and four will compete at the International Leadership Conference in Dallas this June.
Radiologic Technology (“Rad Tech” Students Sha Sutherland, Dasia Dancy, Katie McKeighan and Flora Garcia placed first in the state HOSA Bowl team competition and will go to Dallas for the international.
Both Radiologic Technology Instructors Allison Beckner and April Davison have been working with the students to prepare since the fall semester.
Beckner said the opportunity to take the HOSA Bowl team to the international conference is an appreciated testimony to their instruction and the students hard work.
“We are so proud of the hard work these girls have put into preparing for this competition,” Beckner said. “We know they will represent Metro Tech and Rad Tech Program well in Dallas.”
Additional Rad Tech students; Stephanie Saenz, Luke Barnes, Kristen Beverly and Hollie Lewis placed first in the Anatomage Table tournament.
Lewis also competed individually in Medical Spelling and placed second.
Medical Assisting Student Marlen Salas placed second in the Nursing Assistant competition.
Pre-Nursing Students Maricela and Maricely De Leon-Barrios, Esther Pena, Kiley Flanagan, Jasmine Guerrero, Cynthia Aguilar, Paige Tran, Jimena Salazar Munoz, placed second in the Parliamentary Procedure team competition.
The second Pre-Nursing Parliamentary Procedure team with Makaila Alvarez, Ashton Penner, Yamilet Delacruz, Meghan Hand, Alexis Maupin and Laura Valdez placed fourth while individual Pre-Nursing competitors, Melanie Burgos and Makaila Alvarez placed second and fourth in the Clinical Nursing competition.
Bio Medical Science students placed individually as well, Jay Patel placed first in Medical Math, Talal AI Zubi placed fourth in Clinical Laboratory Science and Zuseth Gonzales placed fifth in Family Medicine.
Additional BioMed students, Brianna Fraire, America Martinez, Joselyne Avila, Alannah Reed, Quaziyah Gipson, and Iyanna Humphrey placed fifth with their team in the Public Service Announcement competition.
Notes: HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. It is one of seven CareerTech Student Organizations (CTSO). Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily, reaching over 260,000 members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations including American Samoa, Canada, China, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about HOSA visit: https://hosa.org/. About Metro Technology Centers -- As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release sent by Ashley Strehl, media relations specialist for the MetroTech system.
