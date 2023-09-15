Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) joined a diverse range of partners on the campus of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City early this week to celebrate plans for a new state-of the-art facility to replace the aging Griffin Hospital in Norman.
This week, officials gathered to focus on what will be a “new 300-bed mental health hospital,” to be named Donahue Behavior Health.
The Griffin closure and staff shift to the capital city is not without controversy, but the emphasis was on a brighter future at this week’s event, the purpose of which was to announce specifics in plans to fulfill a promise to “help current and future generations of Oklahomans locate and utilize mental health and substance abuse resources.”
A quarter of Norman legislators, led by state Senator Mary Boren, were critical of the process that unfolded since last fall that led to the move of state mental health facilities from Norman to Oklahoma City.
According to a press release on the agency website, the hospital “will offer an array of innovative services that Oklahomans rely on during their most vulnerable moments. Care will include care for adults and children, referrals to outpatient services and the most acute care services offered. “
At the Tuesday (September 12) event, officials touted the ability to serve “275 adults and 55 adolescents daily. This increases ODMHSAS operational capacity by 100 beds, and includes an Urgent Recovery Center (URC). URCs increase immediate accessibility to services for Oklahomans experiencing a mental health crisis.”
Donahue Behavioral Health will, the agency said, be located “on the OSU-OKC campus near I-44 and West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City, [and] is expected to add approximately 250 jobs to the local economy.”
With a five-year economic impact estimated at $447.5 million (in “job creation, emergency room costs” and amelioration of homelessness) the work will result in a five-year economic impact from the new hospital to the Oklahoma City metro.
Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said “This hospital is an investment, dedicated to the people of Oklahoma.”
She also said, “With the support from Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Oklahoma state Legislature and OSU, ODMHSAS will deliver quality, efficient and effective behavioral health treatment services. Our staff is dedicated to serving the people of Oklahoma for another 100 years.”
The ODMHSAS press release said the OSU-Oklahoma City location assures community support and “the opportunity to draw upon broader workforce development partnerships and support resources.”
OSU President Kayse Shrum affirmed her institution “is committed to improving the mental health of all Oklahomans. The location of this new, modern facility will provide better access for Oklahomans and advance OSU’s One Health mission to serve the state and address our most pressing needs.”
Earlier this year a new mental health facility opened near the OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa. The mental health agency said, “Coupled with the launch of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline, a three-digit lifeline that connects Oklahomans with trained behavioral health professionals, ODMHSAS continues to offer critical resources to thousands of Oklahomans each year.”
The agency will help pay for the new hospital with the sale of property in Norman, officials said. Oklahoma County Commissioners approved use of $1.5 million in ARPA funds for the relocation. The City of Oklahoma City and private groups are also assisting with the move.
Norman Legislators raise concern
State Sen. Boren, for herself and three colleagues, expressed concern when the relocation was formally announced on Monday of this week. In a statement sent to The City Sentinel, she said:
“As a Norman delegation, we’re disappointed that the services and jobs provided by Griffin Memorial Hospital are being relocated. We’ve worked diligently for communication between ODMHSAS and their employees about the potential move, which finally occurred Monday, September 11, just hours prior to the press release issued by the department.
“The four of us received the initial news of Griffin’s potential relocation in December 2022 by reading the same article that Griffin employees read in the media. We were frustrated to learn this decision had been years in the making with little input from the people of Norman.”
Norman Democratic state Representatives Jacob Rosecrants, Annie Menz, and Jared Deck joined Boren’s press release with critical statements of their own.
