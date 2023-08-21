Oklahoma Philanthropist Herman Meinders has donated $7.5 million to Mercy Hospital to build a facility to serve patients with gastroenterology (GI) conditions on the Mercy Hospital Oklahoma campus.
Meinders founded American Floral Services Inc. in 1970, an international flowers-by-wire-service in Oklahoma City and later became one of the biggest flower wire services in the world.
The center will house a comprehensive program of IG services under one roof featuring the following services:
- 40 outpatient exam rooms
- 8 procedure rooms
- Colorectal Surgery
- General GI care
- Testing, evaluation and treatment for all GI disorders including liver disease and inflammatory bowel disease.
- Oncology support in collaboration with Mercy Cancer Center-Coletta
- Dedicated space for education, behavioral health and nutrition counseling
Officials at Mercy say the need for services has only increased so they have added more GI providers and physicians over the past few years.
