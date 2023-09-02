This week, news broke troubling all Oklahomans.
As the Substack V1SUT Vantage wrote, “Dr. Shane Brent Murnan is the newest elementary school principal within Oklahoma’s Western Heights public school district. Murnan, a 52-year-old man whose drag persona is very publicly known as Ms. Shantel Mandalay, (https://www.facebook.com/shantel.mandalay) now has total authority over more than 400 students from pre-K through fourth grade at John Glenn Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City.”
(https://www.facebook.com/shane.murnan/)
Despite Oklahoma’s need for good teachers and effective administrators, in August of 2001, while a fifth-grade teacher at Will Rogers Elementary School in Stillwater, Murnan was arrested (https://www.oscn.net/dockets/GetCaseInformation.aspx?db=payne&number=CF-2001-542&cmid=92544) for possessing both Child pornography and drugs.
While this hire may not be in your child’s district, tax dollars support education statewide. Why did Murnan’s record not prevent the hiring?
Murnan has an extensive history in Oklahoma education. Again, as V1SUT Vantage wrote, “From 2007-2015 (link dates https://openpayrolls.com/search/shane-murnan) ,
Murnan was a classroom teacher at Little Axe Elementary School, a site of approximately 550 students within a small, rural district in central Oklahoma serving primarily economically disadvantaged children. From there, Muran moved to the much larger (approx. 32,000 enrolled), more urban, increasingly progressive and failing Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) district as teacher, teacher trainer/instructional coach, and eventually assistant principal at Prairie Queen Elementary School.
Prairie Queen is an under-performing school that serves a population that is 82.3% Hispanic and 96.5% economically disadvantaged. Most parents speak limited English and 69% of students are English language learners. These are vulnerable kids.”
It seems many were aware of this dual personality within public education, but were parents ever informed?
The details, while disgusting, continue as a reliable inside source reported the Western Heights School Board was informed of at least Murnan’s Drag Queen persona prior to approving his hire as a principal.
V1SUT Vantage notes, “It is unknown if the board discussed either Murnan’s 2001 arrest for possession of child pornography or the more current (2020) criminal probable cause filing against him in Oklahoma County district court prior to voting to approve his hiring. The board minutes concerning the approval of Murnan’s hiring are vague.”
Let’s not forget the Project Veritas video that exposed Tulsa Public School’s hiring of another school-hopping, name-changing and infamous teacher and radicalizer who had just been released from Owasso Public Schools for broadcasting to kids online, “If your parents don’t love and accept you for who you are this Christmas, f*** them, I’m your parents now, I’m proud of you, drink some water, I love you, bye.”
V1SUT Vantage writes further, “These hires aren’t slipping through the cracks. It appears they are being purposefully protected and provided access to children within schools. Since Oklahoma’s HB 1775 became law in April of 2021, prohibiting the teaching of the major tenants of critical race theory and gender ideology, it appears some districts are using strategic hiring as a path around that legislation. If they can’t teach radical ideologies, they’ll make kids experience them in the persona of school staff every day.”
There is much more to this story. Click here for more from V1SUT Vantage on Substack : (https://v1sut.substack.com/p/oklahoma-school-district-hires-drag)
Note: This story first appeared online here: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/life_and_tradition/meet-the-new-principal-drag-queen/article_4ab6ca42-46ac-11ee-8569-8f0061fdf940.html .
