The Oklahoma Insurance Department will be holding Medicare information sessions for Oklahoma seniors.
Medicare can be a complicated process, and the Oklahoma Insurance Department is trying to make the process a little easier to understand.
The Medicare Assistance Program at the Oklahoma Insurance Department announced it will host free educational events for Medicare beneficiaries in Oklahoma this summer.
Medicare 101 is designed to help Oklahomans understand the complexities of Medicare and make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.
The free, public events will be held in the OID’s public conference room, located at 400 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.
Each event will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
June 19
July 17
August 21
September 18.
“Our goal is to help Oklahomans feel knowledgeable about Medicare. These events are great for people who are new to Medicare or want a refresher. Our trained counselors will be there to answer any questions,” said Ray Walker, MAP Director.
Registration isn’t required but attendees are encouraged to arrive early since seating is limited.
For more information, go online or call 800-763-2828.
