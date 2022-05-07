OKLAHOMA CITY – This week, a bill designed to give families working at Oklahoma military bases greater access to childcare was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, was Senate principal author of Senate Bill 1286, which would allow the Department of Defense’s resources to be used for the licensing of child care to serve military bases in the state.
Stanley serves as vice chair of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and said last interim, she and committee chair, Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, met with officials at both Tinker Air Force Base and at Fort Sill to find a way to address the tremendous need for additional child care. Stanley said part of the problem was a backlog of up to a year for the child care licensing process through the state. She said in contrast, the Department of Defense has even more stringent standards and greater resources to help address this issue.
“Now that this legislation has been signed into law, we can take advantage of those resources to speed up the process and make sure our military and civilian families have access to the child care they need,” Stanley said.
“I want to thank my House principal author, Representative Nicole Miller, Senator Simpson, our fellow members, and Governor Stitt for helping us better support the child care needs of families serving on Oklahoma military bases.”
Senate Bill 1286 took effect upon the governor’s signature.
“As a military spouse and mother, I remember the struggles in finding quality child care for our children. These child care providers already undergo extensive background checks through the U.S. Department of Defense’s program, which has very high standards,” said Rep. Miller, an Edmond Republican.
“This opens up more options for our military families in choosing what works best for their child’s needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.