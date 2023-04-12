In the photograph accompanying this story, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sydney Moses, from McLoud, Oklahoma, uses a microscope to examine medical samples aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).
The Nimitz is in the U.S. Seventh Fleet conducting routine operations.
The Seventh Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
The U.S.S. Nimitz was originally commissioned in 1975 and remains one of the largest ships in the United States Navy.
The Nimitz has served all over the world and under the authority of every U.S. President since Jimmy Carter.
Assignments for the Nimitz have included duty in the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Pacific Ocean and made, as recently as 2010, a visit to Hong Kong.
Long-range plans envision the Nimitz will remain in service until 2027, although that is subject to review.
The information in this photo and some of the brief story were provided to Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel by MC1 (SW/SCW/AW) Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, in Millington, Tennessee.
Note: We were asked to include this note: "The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement." McGuigan contributed brief additional narrative to the material provided by the Navy.
