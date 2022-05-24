Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.