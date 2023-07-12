July 13th is National French Fry Day and McDonald's is giving away free fries this week to celebrate.
On Thursday, customers can order free fries, in any size, on the McDonalds App. No purchase is necessary to get the deal but is only available for one day and only once per person.
If you're not able to cash in on the free fry deal, then you can get a free medium fry with any $1 minimum purchase every Friday only in the McDonalds App.
Other restaurants such as Burger King and Wendy's have participated in National Fry Day before and are expected to again this year.
