Drivers in Oklahoma City have become alarmed with the condition of the bridge at May Avenue and I-44, an area that sees thousands of vehicles cross over every day.
The section is buckling and is becoming a major concern of safety for drivers and appears to be only raised but it looks like it is swollen. The area has traffic cones that alert drivers to the area but many are not aware of any problems with the section.
City leaders have said that repairs have been completed but they are seeking funds from a grant to permanently fix it. Public officials say that the bridge is safe to drive over.
Recently many other bridges received federal funds for rehabilitation that are hampering rural commerce such as farm and ranch and oil and gas transportation issues.
