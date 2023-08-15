The tragedy that has stricken the island of Maui in Hawaii has prompted GoFundMe to begin working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support that they need by launching A centralized hub housing verified fundraisers related to the Maui wildfires.
The Trust and Safety Team and GoFundMe will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified. And are providing data on help delivered through GoFundMe for Maui Wildfire Relief.
So far more than $22 million has been raised on Go Fund Me to support the families, businesses and communities impacted in Hawaii.
More than 175,000 donors have generously donated from throughout the United States and 100 countries across the globe. And donors in Oklahoma have contributed more than $75,000.
Among the fundraisers created by Oklahomans to help their loved ones.
Lahaina fire relief for Willie Shim:
Kaui Eiklor of Edmond set up a go fund me for her uncle, Wilfred Shim, after his home was destroyed in the Maui wildfires. Shim fled his home to survive the raging wildfire.
Rodeo Relief Maui:
Sarah Neal of Muldrow OK set up a fundraiser to benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation. A television production crew is also getting ready to head to Maui from August 18th to August 23rd. They believe this event is more important than ever to the rodeo community of the islands. Neal spoke with dear friends at Kaonoulu Ranch, and they believe this event is more important than ever as they come together to celebrate the Western way of life.
Maui fire donation:
One of the families at Edmond North had moved from Lahaina, where the fires were. This summer, the Williams family hosted high school wrestlers from Lahaina. And the boys became friends with them as well and they are asking for help for these families that may have lost everything as well as the Williams family to get back to see the devastated area the fire caused. And possibly destroyed the home they left behind.
The largest fire in Lahaina is 85% contained and has burned 2,170 acres.
