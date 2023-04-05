Matt Hinkle was elected to represent Ward 5 in a runoff election for Oklahoma City Council on April 4.
In final but unofficial results, Hinkle garnered 1,847 votes (50.48% of the total cast), while Thuan Hieu Nguyen had 1,822 (49.52%).
In traditional absentee voting, only 319 votes were cast. Hinkle prevailed 173-146.
In early voting (Thursday and Friday before election day), 282 votes were cast, with Hinkle getting a 153-129 edge.
In the April 4 balloting, Ngyyen had the edge, getting 1,547 of the 3,078 votes cast, to Hinkle's 1,531.
Hinkle had support from the Fraternal Order of Police, the Building Trades Association and other well-funded interests. Departing Councilman David Greenwell, who did not seek reelection, had appointed Hinkle to the City Planning Commission six years ago.
Nguyen’s parents fled to America with him when he was four-years old. He is a southside business owner.
The election was close and hard-fought from start to finish. Hinkle and Nguyen survived the February primary, separated by only 178 votes. In the general election, Hinkle prevailed by just 35 votes.
Both candidates thanked supporters after the election results were clear on Tuesday evening.
All election results are unofficial until certified by the Oklahoma County Election Board.
Hinkle will be sworn into office on May 2, along with incumbents Ward 2 Councilmember James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilmember JoBeth Hamon and Ward 8 Councilmember Mark Stonecipher.
Councilmembers serve four-year terms.
The nonpartisan Oklahoma City Council has nine members: the Mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards.
They serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government.
The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and each Council member’s annual salary is $12,000.
The next Council election for Wards 1, 3, 4, and 7 will be in 2025. The next mayoral election is in 2026. See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap.
Note: Working from a city government press release, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting -- drawing from State Election Board data. McGuigan added details about the vote break-down between the two contenders, and brief reference to their backgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.