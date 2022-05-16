OKLAHOMA CITY – The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma has awarded a $125,000 grant to purchase hearing aids through the statewide Senior Citizens Hearing Aid Program (SCHAP) operated by the Oklahoma School for the Deaf (OSD).
Since 2018, the Masonic Foundation has given three donations to clear waiting lists and help fund hearing aids for lower income senior citizens who apply for assistance through the OSD program.
The Masonic Charity Foundation seeks to provide a network of programs supporting charitable and educational needs of Oklahomans of every walk of life while remaining firmly committed to the Masonic tenets and their continuing legacy of leadership and stewardship.
“When seniors start to lose their hearing, they can’t all afford to purchase hearing aids,” John Logan, Masonic Charity Foundation executive director said. “They need help so they can stay in touch with society.”
The OSD’s hearing aid program is funded by a small fee on telephone service for those who have conventional metal wire or optical fiber telephone connections, known as land lines.
“OSD tracks where our money was spent, and there were only a handful of counties in Oklahoma that didn’t have seniors who received funding from our donations,” Logan said. “And we know that this outstanding program runs out of money every year.”
Regular funding for the program has declined in recent years because many people have switched to mobile cellular phones, which are not currently subject to the telephone service fee in Oklahoma.
To qualify for the Senior Citizens Hearing Aid Program, Oklahoma residents must be 60 years of age, with limited income and a 35-decibel hearing loss in their better ear.
The program pays for an audiology examination, ear mold impression, hearing aid fitting and one non-digital hearing aid per person due to limited funding and the need to serve as many seniors as possible.
“It’s a medical fact that one-third of seniors over age 65 will need hearing aids,” Brandy Johnson, OSD Equipment Distribution Program coordinator said. “I talk to people every day who benefit from the Masons’ generosity, and they are so, so appreciative because they weren’t able to communicate with their families – especially when they were isolated during COVID -- until they got help.
“Our program has to be the easiest program to apply and receive services from,” Johnson added. “We have a bigger goal and that is to one day serve all deaf and hard of hearing (seniors) who need help.”
A division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, the Oklahoma School for the Deaf is a residential school that offers educational options for Deaf children ages two through twenty-one. The campus occupies a 97-acre site in Sulphur, Oklahoma and includes a residential capacity of 230. OSD provides three satellite preschool programs in Edmond, Collinsville, and Chickasha.
OSD strives to assure that every student is equipped for life-long learning, responsible, citizenship, and productive employment in an ever-changing society.
For more information about the program, contact 866-309-1717, video phone 405-294-3977 or click here.
