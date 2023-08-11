The Baha Men sang, “Who let the dogs out?” Answer: Military Order of the Devil Dogs, that’s who.
The dogs will be out as hundreds of motorcycles roar through Oklahoma City streets on Saturday, August 12, as the Oklahoma Military Order of the Devil Dogs – MODD – cruise on a Dice Run to five locations on a quest to donate money and toys to The Children’s Hospital VOLUNTEERS group.
It’s the kickoff to MODD’s week-long national convention at OKC’s Omni Hotel from August 13-20.
The purpose is to support kids, said David Hull, Oklahoma Senior Vice-Pack Leader. “We are looking to raise money for the OU Children’s Hospital VOLUNTEER group that have the kids and families in the hospital.”
Hull said the Dice Run is open to the public and he encouraged people having any type of vehicle to register at the Centennial Land Run Monument, 200 Centennial Ave, between 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Price? A monetary and toy donation (new and unwrapped). Then, take off to “shake the dice.”
Participants visit five locations in this order: Pops 66, Arcadia (on Route 66); Frenzy Brewing Company, Edmond; Express Clydesdales Barn, Yukon; Papa’s Leather, Bethany; and Harley-Davidson World, OKC. At each stop, drivers shake five dice, trying to roll high or low numbers to win cash awards at the ride’s conclusion.
At 5:00 p.m., donated toys will be given to the volunteer group.
The Children’s Hospital VOLUNTEERS group will be the recipient. According to their website, the group formed in 1973 and their purpose is “to make a difference for kids at the hospital.” Volunteers deliver toys, use pets and music as therapy, schedule special events that make children’s dreams come true, and much more.
The 2023 National MODD convention celebrates 100 years of the Marine Corps League. Marines attend business meetings (bylaw changes, committees, training, etc.) as well as socialize at an ice breaker talent show, river cruise, and a grand banquet. The MODD website states, “The Military Order of the Devil Dogs is the fun and honor society of the Marine Corps League.”
The National MODD will present a check for $74,000 and proceeds from the Dice Run to representatives of the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital on Aug 15, at 5:00 p.m. at the Scissortail Park.
The Dice Run will be a fun way to check out five places in the metro and donate to a good cause, The Children’s Hospital VOLUNTEERS group.
