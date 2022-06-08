OKLAHOMA CITY – Local students, educators, and concerned citizens will gather at the Oklahoma State Capitol South Plaza on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon, to demand that Oklahoma lawmakers enact what they call common sense gun laws.
This rally is held in conjunction with March for Our Lives events that will be taking place across the nation on that day.
Impacted community members, experts on violence prevention, policymakers, and community leaders will address the growing concern arising from the plague of gun violence, the press release stated.
“We clearly can’t just pray away this problem. It’s time to act, to vote, to engage the
government that is allowing the violence to happen to us,” said event co-organizer Amaya Harris. “We all need to act with all of our ability on behalf of those taken by gun violence to create a safer school system, a safer community, and a smarter political office.”
The Journal Record reported on March 4 of this year that studies show gun violence is more prevalent in Oklahoma than in other states, and that Oklahoma County and Tulsa County rank among the highest counties in the nation for gun-related suicides and homicides.
Oklahoma ranked in the top 10 in a recent report of gun violence nationwide.
Among all large U.S. counties, Oklahoma County had the 10th-highest gun-related death rate. With a slightly smaller population, Tulsa County ranked at 15th among midsized counties nationwide.
“Gun violence isn’t an arm-a-teacher problem. It isn’t an arm-a-doctor problem. It isn’t an arm-the-grocery-store-employee problem,” stated Rodney Cox, event co-organizer.
“We need to arm ourselves with voting ammunition and remove the people from office that will not keep teachers, students, doctors, patients, and all Americans safe by passing common sense gun laws,” Cox continued. “Faith without works is dead. (James 2:17)”
Jennifer Joy, event co-organizer and volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense said, “Gun violence has infiltrated every part of our lives. We should be able to attend school, go to work, go to the grocery store, and go about our daily lives without the fear of being shot by a dangerous person who has easy access to a gun.”
Oklahoma City event sponsors include LiveFree OKC, Mom’s Demand Action OKC, NAACP OKC, Jabee Williams, City Councilwoman Nikki Nice, The Peace House of Oklahoma City, OKC MLK Day Parade, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and the Justice for Julius Coalition.
“We cannot stand by while our loved ones are lost to such senseless and preventable
violence,” said event organizer, activist and artist Jabee Williams. “People of conscience must act now to stop gun violence—and not only mass shootings, but the gun violence that is now an everyday reality in Oklahoma.
“Together, we can save lives and increase the peace,” Jabee added.
Born out of a tragic school shooting, March for Our Lives is a youth-led movement dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence.
The Oklahoma City event will begin at 10 a.m. with speakers, followed by a march around the State Capitol Building at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit marchforourlives.com.
