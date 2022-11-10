The government of the City of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to share ideas on improvements to 105 community and neighborhood parks across Oklahoma City as a part of MAPs4 by completing the survey at maps4parks.com.
The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open through May 2023.
Community input from the survey will guide consultants as they develop a master plan and assess current park conditions, accessibility and potential expansion needs for neighborhood and community parks around Oklahoma City.
MAPs 4 includes $69.6 million to upgrade every municipal neighborhood and community park outside of the central business district. Improvements will be based on onsite park assessments and current park standards, in addition to community feedback from the survey.
Amenities and potential improvements to neighborhood parks may include (but not limited to):
* Informal practice fields/open space
* Walking trails
* Play structures
* Outdoor fitness facilities
* Picnic areas
* Park shelters
Additionally, potential improvements to community parks may include (but not limited to):
* Botanical/community gardens
* Playground equipment
* Bathrooms
* Shade structures
* Splashpads
* Trees
* Activity facilities
* Signage
Neighborhood and community parks upgrades are part of the $154 million budget for the MAPs 4 Parks project. In all, $22.2 million will fund outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, community gardens, placemaking efforts at Lake Stanley Draper, renovations with Booker T. Washington Park, improvements at Minnis Lakeview Park, enhancements at the Northeast Community Center and building four new parks in Canadian County, Cleveland County, far northeast and southeast Oklahoma City.
The project also includes $32.3 million to improve C.B. Cameron Park and South Lakes Park as well as $12.8 million for improvements along the Oklahoma River. Another $16.5 million is allocated for an operating fund to provide for the operations and maintenance of these park improvements.
“As we set out to improve parks around the city, the first step is to gather feedback from the community for this project to have an understanding of what the needs are,” said MAPS 4 Program Manager David Todd.
“Our goal is to transform the city’s parks system, especially in the areas that need it most. We believe that parks are critical to making our city great and our goal is to improve our neighborhood and community parks in the most equitable way possible.”
Residents can stay up to date on the MAPs 4 Parks project at okc.gov/maps4.
Learn more about the MAPs 4 Parks public engagement process and take the survey at maps4parks.com.
Readers are encouraged to check city-sentinel.com and search for MAPs stories for background and historical context on the programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.