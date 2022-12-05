The City of Oklahoma City has begun a series of MAPs4 public open house events to gather input for the Neighborhood and Community Parks Master Plan.
The City government is inviting residents to share ideas on improvements to 105 community and neighborhood parks across Oklahoma City as a part of MAPs4.
Community input will guide consultants as they develop a master plan and assess current park conditions, accessibility, and potential expansion needs for neighborhood and community parks.
MAPS 4 will host eight open houses to discuss parks in the areas outlined below. One December meeting (for what is designated "Group A) took place last week.
Two additional meetings are scheduled in December for Groups B and C.
Residents who use these parks are encouraged to attend and provide input on upcoming improvements.
Meetings for Groups D, E, F, G and H will be held in January and February.
Residents can also provide input by completing the survey at maps4parks.com. The survey is available in English and Spanish.
The December MAPs4 Parks Open House Meetings
WHAT: Group B MAPS 4 Parks Open House
WHERE: Macklanburg Recreation Center, 2234 NW 117th St. Oklahoma City, OK
WHEN: Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Group B Parks include: Britton Park (1301 N.W. 96 Street), Guilchester Park (2716 Dorchester Drive), Mayview Park (3135 N.W. 73 St.), Pied Piper Park (1303 N.W. 100 St.), Tinsley Park (3243 N.W. 65 St.), Hefner Park (NorthWest Optimist - 3301 N.W. Grand Boulevard), Louis A. Macklanburg Park (2234 N.W. 117 St.), Burton/Britton Park (9701 N Shartel Av.), Dolphin Wharton Park, (301 N.E. 63 St.), E.W. Perry Park (1329 N.E. 48 St.), L.D. Lacy Park (1114 N.E. 43 St.), North Highland Park (301 N.W. 81 St.), Woodland Park (730 N.E. 50th St.), Berta Faye Rex Quail Creek Park (11130 Quail Creek Rd.) and Redlands Park (1425 N.W. 141 St.)
WHAT: Group C MAPS 4 Parks Open House
WHERE: Pitts Recreation Center, 1920 N Kate Avenue. Oklahoma City, OK
WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Group C Parks include: Creston Hills Park (2240 N.E. 18 Street), Glen Ellyn Park (2300 N Everest Avenue), Harden Park (2801 Creston Drive), Hiram Park (8200 Happy Lane), John F. Kennedy Park 1824 N.E. 16 St.), McMechan Park (1601 McMechan Parkway), McNabb Park (901 N.E. 33 St.)
Nichols Court Park (1901 Culberston Dr.), Phillips Park (2808 N Prospect Av.), Progressive Community Park (4401 Lenox Av.) Riley Leroy Pitts Park (1920 N Kate Av.) Booker T Washington Park (200 N High Av.) Daniel J. Diggs Park (2201 N Coltrane Road), Edwards Park (1515 N Byrant Av.) Minnis Lake View Park (12520 N.E. 36 St.) and Northeast Center (1300 N.E. 33rd St.)
The Group A open house was held on Saturday (December 3) at the Will Rogers Senior Center.
The focus of that meeting was on these parks: Harvest Hills (8235 N.W. 104 Street), J. Brayden Black Park (2121 N Council Road), Lakeshore Estates Park (8115 W Lake Hefner Drive), North Oklahoma City Rotary Park (5708 N Tulsa Avenue), Geraldine Park (3203 N Geraldine Av.), E.B. Jeffrey Park (4432 N.W. 16 St.), Grant Corbin Park (4032 N.W. 13 St.) Harlow Park (4800 N.W. 19 St.), Jack W. Cornett Park (3001 N Grove Av.), Lela Park (1801 Lela Av), Meadowbrook Park (3809 N.W. 10), Saint Clair Park (2212 N Saint Clair Av.), Greens Tot-Lot (13048 Burlingame Av), Pat Murphy Park (4551 W Hefner Rd), and Stars and Stripes Park (3701 S Lake Hefner Dr.)
About upcoming MAPs4 projects
MAPs4 includes $69.6 million to upgrade every municipal neighborhood and community park outside of the central business district. Improvements will be based on onsite park assessments and current park standards, in addition to community feedback from the survey.
Amenities and potential improvements to neighborhood parks may include (but not limited to):
Informal practice fields/open space, Walking trails, Play structures, Outdoor fitness facilities, Picnic areas, and Park shelters.
Additionally, potential improvements to community parks may include (but not limited to):
Botanical/community gardens, Playground equipment, Bathrooms, Shade structures, Splashpads, Trees, Activity facilities and Signage, Neighborhood and community parks upgrades are part of the $154 million budget for the MAPs4 Parks project.
Additionally, $22.2 million will fund outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, community gardens, place-making efforts at Lake Stanley Draper, renovations with Booker T. Washington Park, improvements at Minnis Lakeview Park, enhancements at the Northeast Community Center and building four new parks in Canadian County, Cleveland County, far northeast and southeast Oklahoma City.
The project also includes $32.3 million to improve C.B. Cameron Park and South Lakes Park as well as $12.8 million for improvements along the Oklahoma River.
Another $16.5 million is allocated for an operating fund to provide for the operations and maintenance of these park improvements.
Residents can stay up to date on the MAPs4 Parks project at okc.gov/maps4. Learn more about the MAPs4 Parks public engagement process and take the survey at maps4parks.com.
Note: MAPs4 is a debt-free public improvement program funded by a temporary penny sales tax that will raise a projected $1.07 billion over eight years. Oklahoma City voters approved the sales tax to fund MAPs4 in a special election on Dec. 10, 2019, moving forward with a unique and ambitious plan to transform our community. The temporary penny sales tax funding MAPS 4 began April 1, 2020, and ends in 2028. More than 70 percent of MAPs4 funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs. The rest is for quality of life and job-creating initiatives. The MAPs4 Citizens Advisory Board and its six subcommittees will guide MAPs4 planning and implementation, making recommendations to the City Council. The Council has final authority on MAPs4. The MAPs Investment and Operating Trust developed a strategic investment plan to support long-term sustainable funding for MAPs4 projects' operational expenses and maintenance. Readers are encouraged to check city-sentinel.com and search for MAPs stories for background and historical context on the programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.