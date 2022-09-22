Oklahoma City -- The formal opening of the "lower Scisstail Park" will be held on Friday, September 23. Here are some details:
WHAT: Opening ceremony celebrating the completion of the park with remarks from Mayor David Holt, Scissortail Park leadership and the MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board on opening day of the lower Scissortail Park this Friday, Sept. 23.
WHERE: Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109. Love's Travel Stops Stage in the Upper Park.
WHEN: The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 pm., right before the OKC Philharmonic Concert at 8:30 p.m.
WHO:
* Maureen Heffernan, Scissortail Park Foundation President & CEO
* David Todd, MAPS Program Manager
* Tom McDaniel, MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board Chairman
* Kim Lowe, MAPS 3 Park Subcommittee Chairwoma
For more details on the opening and initial events, see Darla Shelden's news story from September 12:
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/scissortail-lower-park-to-feature-adult-and-youth-sports-programming/article_b8441332-32ce-11ed-af51-0b05df3c6bbb.html
The three-day celebration of the opening will commence Friday at 9 a.m. in the upper park, with the LCDA Walking Group gathering at the Promenade in the Upper Park, launching the day to "celebrate" -- and many other events
Saturday brings a range of "play" activities throughout the park. On Sunday, it's time to "relax" with morning Yoga, Open Play on all sports courts in the lower park and other activities.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
