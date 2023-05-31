MAPS 3 Lower Scissortail Park received top industry awards for the projects’ partnering efforts.
The project won the International Partnering Institute’s 2023 Ruby Level Partnered Project of the Year. Additionally, the project received the organization’s highest honor, the 2023 Partnering Champion Award, recognizing the City as an ongoing leader in partnering.
Construction Partnering is a structured process that brings a design and construction team together regularly throughout the life of a project. Partnering provides a space for communication, improved strategy and issue resolution. The International Planning Institute recognizes projects around the world that achieve exceptional results through collaboration.
“The process of building Scissortail Park was done with the highest level of excellence,” said David Todd, MAPS program manager at the City of Oklahoma City. “With the collective vision to complete the largest park ever built in Oklahoma City, our teams were focused on delivering a project of which Oklahoma City residents could be proud. The partnering process enabled us to navigate challenges and find efficient solutions throughout planning and construction. I commend the work of all our team members who championed our partnering efforts.”
As a part of Oklahoma City’s $777 million capital improvement program, the $132-million Scissortail Park project was designed to improve quality of life for the residents of Oklahoma City. The Lower Park, connected to the Upper Park by the Skydance Bridge, includes nearly 30 acres of open and natural spaces, athletic fields, a children’s play area and paths with pavers and furniture dotting the curving promenade, enhanced by whispering pines, native gardens, a hollow, an overlook hill and a plaza.
During construction, the contractors found, among other challenges, clay water pipes and a cache of buried batteries. Using partnering, the team worked together to overcome each challenge, resulting in a nationally recognized city park for the community to enjoy.
Lower Scissortail Park was constructed by Wynn Construction and designed by Hargreaves Jones. ADG Blatt served as program consultants, and Cinda Bond with OrgMetrics was the partnering facilitator. Other key project consultants and subcontractors include Butzer Architects & Urbanism, Laud Studio, Johnson & Associates, Midwest Wrecking, Great Plains Construction, H&H Plumbing and Utilities, and Green Shade Trees.
For more information on Scissortail Park and other MAPS 3 projects, visit okc.gov/MAPS3.
About MAPS 3
MAPS 3 is a $777 million, voter-approved capital improvement program to improve the quality of life in Oklahoma City. It is funded by a temporary 1-cent sales tax that began in April 2010 and ended in December 2017. MAPS 3 funds eight projects: Downtown Convention Center, Downtown Public Park, Modern Streetcar/Transit, Oklahoma River Improvements, Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Improvements, Senior Health and Wellness Centers, Trails and Sidewalks.
MAPS 3 was succeeded by the temporary sales tax portion of the Better Streets, Safer City program, which ended in 2020. Get details at okc.gov/BetterSafer.
Media Contact: Kristy Yager, (405) 297-2550, kristy.yager@okc.gov
