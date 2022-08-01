OKLAHOMA CITY - Many patients at Manos Juntas Free Clinic are dealing with diabetes. For that reason, Dr. Boyd Shook has created the Manos Juntas Garden right on the clinic property.
Led by founder, president and medical director Dr. Boyd Shook, Manos Juntas relocated in the summer of 2020 to a building at 1145 West Interstate 240 Service Road. The clinic is now within 10 miles from 90 percent of its patients, according to Shook.
The produce grown on site is made available in the waiting room for patients to take home.
“All the onions disappeared the first day,” Shook said. “These people were absolutely thrilled with the eggplant. We grow eggplant by the ton, which has a tendency to get as big as a cantaloupe.”
Another vegetable grown in the garden is banana peppers, “I pulled one right off the plant, wiped it off and ate it…my god it was good,” Shook declared.
Shook says the garden is there to teach his patient what foods are good for diabetes as well as “to be able to give them a little free food,” he said. “These are all diabetic friendly medications.”
Other vegetables grown in the garden include okra, beets, corn, peppers and radishes…”the biggest I’ve ever seen in my life,” Shook exclaimed.
“The garden was first started last year, but has grown significantly this year,” Shook continued. “I work in the garden and everybody that works here tends to the garden.
“The silliest thing I’ve ever planted here is corn,” he added. “Corn doesn’t grow here, but we grew it anyway. When I was a kid we raised a lot of corn so I remember how to do it. The corn is not as high as an elephant’s eye, but they’re pretty high and they’re doing really well.”
Born in western Oklahoma, Shook says he ‘grew up in a garden patch.” We had a cellar where we put probably 2-300 quarts of produce – we canned it. Shook was one of nine children, who all worked on the farm.
Manos Juntas first began serving patients in the library of Epworth United Methodist Church and later moved inside the Penn Avenue Church in 2015.
Founded in 1995, the concept of Fundación Manos Juntas (Joined Hands Foundation) was the brainchild of Dr. Shook and his daughter, the Rev. Dr. Kathy McCallie.
Their mission statement reads: Manos Juntas joins hands to provide free medical care and health education to those in need.
Since its beginning, the Manos Juntas Free Clinic has been treating people for free who have no insurance and are unable to afford an examination by a physician or purchase their medicines.
A native Oklahoman specializing in Internal Medicine, Shook practiced Hematology and Oncology for 25 years. He has worked as a medical director for the Central Oklahoma Medical Group and as Chief of Ambulatory Care at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
“Now we are offering some weekday services as well as the free clinic on Saturday,” Shook said. “Sometimes during the free clinic, we identify patients who need more extensive evaluation than we can perform in the brief amount of time allotted. We can thus ask those people to return during the week when we can offer at no cost a more thorough evaluation.
“We have added capabilities including ultrasound and electrocardiography,” Shook said. “This represents an increase in the services that we offer to the city and surrounding area. This program will continue to reduce the amount of healthcare expense sustained by the local emergency rooms.
“The hope is that we might be able to obtain more physicians for donation of a few hours of their time to assist in this provision of care,” Shook added
“We were seeing about 40 patients a week. Now we see between 60-70 patients per week,” he added.
Dr. Shook is currently seeing all patients himself. He is waiting on a new resident, Dr. Aguilar, who is bi-lingual, to arrive to help at the clinic.
The clinic also occasionally has other physicians on Saturday who help to fill in.
“The residents at OU Medical School rotate through here now,” said Shook, a Clinical Professor at OU. “We have become an auxiliary to the OU Medical School program.”
According to the American Diabetes Association, 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3 percent of the population, has diabetes. Nearly 1.9 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 244,000 children and adolescents. Of the 37.3 million adults with diabetes, 28.7 million were diagnosed, and 8.5 million were undiagnosed.
Approximately 1.4 million new Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.
“Last spring, we decided that diabetics needed some more coaching so we planted two cherry trees, one peach tree and one lime tree,” Shook said. “With any luck they will produce fruit next year. We really love our garden.”
For clinic updates, to volunteer and to donate, visit ManosJuntas.com. Donations can also be sent to 1145 W Interstate 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73139. For more information call 405-605-3101.
