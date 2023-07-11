Residents of Bethany are dealing with low water pressure following the collapse of a major waterline in the area of Northwest 23rd Street and Council Road.
The area was closed off for repairs and Bethany City Manager Elizabeth Gray said, " My water pressure was very low this morning and if there is a water outage, my house will be affected just like everybody else's."
Problems began on Sunday when city officials noticed a drop in water pressure at their towers. Gray further commented, " We finally found water going into a drainage canal."
In Oklahoma City officials are looking into what is being done about several water main breaks there. Spokesman for water and utilities in Oklahoma City Jennifer McClintok said, "I saw video of a geyser...between July 1st of this year and now, we have had 33 main breaks to our large distribution mains"
The geyser was shooting into the air at North May Avenue near Hefner Road. Oklahoma City Water and Utility says that recent weather conditions have played some role in the problems they have now.
