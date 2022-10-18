The symptoms of my daughter’s disease had become very apparent. Her bones had become stiff and she walked with a strange gait. She had a head tick with a strange flaying of her arms. All of this was involuntary moments over which she had no control.
She was still able with my help to stay on her feet. She enjoyed going to Braum’s for a chocolate sundae and shopping.
One day we decided to go to Penn Square in Oklahoma City. While we were shopping a mother with her little girl came up close to us. The little girl turned, pointed at Chere and said in a loud voice, "mother look at that funny lady."
The mother turned looked at Chere and with a horrified look on her face grabbed her daughter and yanked her away. The message from the mother was, this is an ugly terrible person who is dangerous; it was fear that Chere would harm her daughter.
My heart broke for Chere, but she just kept on moving. After we returned home she told me, “Mom, I can’t get out of this body. I have to have the strength to live with what is happening to me, to go on and pray they find a cure."
To this day they have not found a cure for Huntington’s Disease.
The most disturbing for me in that situation was not the little girl’s behavior, but the terrible reaction of her mother. What is so sad, many people have this same reaction to those who have disabilities and diseases. Treated as if they are less than human.
Leviticus 19:14, in the New American Bible, reads: "You shall not insult the deaf, or put a stumbling block in front of the blind, but you shall fear your God. I am the LORD."
This verse commands that people with disabilities should not be ill-treated. The Bible is full of people where disabilities were not a barrier for them in playing vital parts in God’s plans.
Even the disciples upon occasion would not let certain people come to Jesus.
So perhaps we need to rethink how we see these people who are “different” than we are -- how we treat them and teach our children about disabilities and disease. That they may look different but they are still children of God and deserve to be treated with respect and compassion.
Pope Francis commented on this issue when he stated, "People with disabilities are a gift for a family and an opportunity to grow in love and unity."
I know a family who have many children. One of their sons was born with an incurable disease. He lived to be 12 year of age.
During those twelve years it was beautiful to watch how that family came together in unity and love. How that child brought so much joy into that family.
His siblings never made a difference between him and themselves. They would carry him and include him in play and in the family life.
When Chere reached a point in her disease where she needed constant care it was necessary to move her to a nursing home. Needless to say she was very young compared with the other residents in the facility.
Then God’s miracle plan began.
He used her to bring joy into the lives of those elderly residents. Chere started a weekly sing-a-long, exercise program, bingo and other games. She helped the minister on Sundays who came to bring the word of God to them. She showed them love and it was returned.
It reminded me no matter how bad, sad, or hurtful a situation, God is present.
Psalm 145:8-9 "The Lord is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love. The Lord is good to all and His mercy is over all he has made.”
And, Luke 14:13-14: “When you hold a banquet invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind: blessed indeed were you because of their inability to repay you. For you will be paid at the resurrection of the righteous.”
God takes unjust treatment of the disadvantaged people seriously. These people not only need to be included but to belong in our church.
We need to teach our children that everyone is made in God’s image and no matter the disability or disease they deserve to be treated with love, respect, and integrity.
After Chere was confined to a wheelchair her little granddaughter would visit her. When she saw her grandmother she would run and climb up onto the chair and into Chere’s lap, wrap her arms around her grandmother and hug her.
Chere was unable to hold her or hug her, but the sparkle in her eyes told us the joy it brought to her.
Let’s make the eyes of any disabled or diseased person in our community sparkle as we show them God’s love through us to them with compassion and respect.
God bless us -- everyone.
Bette Kelley
Note: This is Bette Kelley second essay for The Oklahoma City Sentinel. Her first can be read online, here: https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/abortion-the-great-dilemma----a-catholic-womans-perspective/article_8f903cbc-4990-11ed-8cfc-db236fabe750.html . Bette lives in Oklahoma. She writes occasionally for friends and members of her faith community.
