Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation has launched a new campaign with the goal of raising awareness about its wide range of diverse programs. OKC Parks has something for everyone!
Friday, July 21
Dive-in movie
Earlywine Family Aquatic Center, 3101 SW 119th St., is hosting a Dive-in Movie at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. This week’s feature is “Finding Nemo.” Families can float in the pool while Nemo fights against all odds to find his son. Snacks will be served, and concessions are available for purchase. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for kids 3-17, and children 2 and under are free.
Saturday, July 22
Esports
OKC Parks’ first-ever Esports Tournament will be at Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., at 9 a.m. Saturday. Kids ages 7 to 13 can play Super Smash Brothers and compete head-to-head for the championship. The fee to participate is $20 per person. Attendees can register at okc.gov/parksignup with course ID 2473.
Senior Cornhole Tourney
Our senior cornhole tournament will be at Woodson Gym, 3403 S May Ave., this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and walk-up entries are welcome. This is a great time for laughs and meeting new friends. Residents can play singles or doubles. This 50+ event is free.
Floral Design Class
Get patriotic and create a floral display that goes with our flag. Taught by a floral expert with over 30 years of experience, this class will teach you how to create a beautiful floral design using red, white, and blue flowers. All materials will be provided. The floral design class at Will Rogers Gardens, 3400 NW 36th St., 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration is $25 at okc.gov/parksignup, course ID 80.
Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation has hundreds of programs, athletic events, performing arts activities and more each year. Parks has something for everyone. Go to okc.gov/parks and click on programs to find a program for you.
