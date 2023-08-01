OKLAHOMA CITY - LiveFree OKC, a community-based nonprofit with the mission of building peace and reducing violence in Oklahoma City, has announced its official launch of Oklahoma’s first community violence intervention program, now being piloted in Ward 7.
A press conference will kick off events on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. in Northeast Oklahoma City at Eastpoint market, in the breezeway located at 1736 NE 23rd Street.
Led by Executive Director, musician and activist, Jabee Williams, the nonprofit organization is “committed to building peace and reducing violence in impacted communities through robust support and effective organization of community resources.”
Along with Jabee, press conference speakers will include Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice and Pastor Michael McBride with LiveFree USA.
“I lost my little brother to gun violence when we were young, so the aim of these prevention measures hit very close to home for me,” Williams said. “It has been something we have been working very hard on for the past couple of years, and I am so grateful for all the support we’ve had to finally get us here.”
Williams, a beloved community leader and celebrated Hip-Hop artist from NE OKC, grew up experiencing the loss of many friends and family members who died due to gun violence. According to the press release, Jabee has also witnessed the impact of gun violence on his community as it leads to senseless loss, wrecked lives and families.
Understanding the root causes of violence and the ripple effect they produce, Williams brings the concept of LiveFree to OKC with the hopes of liberating residents from the affliction of violence through an evidence-based and data-driven program to dramatically reduce violence with measurable outcomes, the release states.
To launch this initiative, LiveFree OKC will present opening events to introduce and engage the community in learning more about the vision and lifesaving, collaborative peacemaking efforts.
Following the press conference, LiveFree OKC will host its first board meeting at 3 p.m. at Millwood Auditorium, 6724 N. Martin Luther King Avenue, followed by stakeholder sessions, which will be held through Friday, Aug. 4.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the inaugural Peace Expo at Eastpoint, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Eastpoint market breezeway, featuring more than a dozen local partner agencies offering services and resources in conjunction with LiveFree OKC’s mission across the community.
“There are numerous examples of the amazing success of these programs in other cities,” Williams said. “We have tailored a program for our community, that is of us and by us, and we are going to build peace and reduce violence here.”
According to the press release, “Violence reduction is pivotal to LiveFree OKC’s mission, and it is made possible by intervening in cycles of violence and retaliation. The organization will use evidence-backed strategies and techniques to interrupt and peacefully resolve circumstances and conditions contributing to the occurrence of violence. LiveFree OKC employs trusted community members for constructive dialogues with those at risk and introduces individuals to community and public health resources, including mental and behavioral health care providers.”
The release states, the LiveFree “logic model” relies on leadership, community partners, financial resources and community buy-in to 1) identify individuals and groups at high-risk of violence, 2) intervene and interrupt with credible messengers and, 3) provide case management to establish continuity and sustainability to lead healthier lives.
LiveFree OKC currently employs a PeaceTeam featuring a LifeCoach and multiple PeaceMakers from NE OKC and has established a board of directors from across the metro area. PeaceTeam members include: Jabee Williams, Jess Eddy, Jeanettea Traytlor, Brandon Banks, Ka'Shez Coursey and Selena Smith
For its first year, LiveFree OKC’s goal is to achieve a 20% reduction in gun violence through program intervention, including injuries and deaths, across Ward 7.
LiveFree OKC is committed to the collaborative work of ending gun violence, mass incarceration and mass criminalization by leveraging community and social justice networks. Through education, advocacy, direct action and providing sustainable solutions to daily adversities, LiveFree OKC employs trusted community members capable of engaging in constructive dialogue with people who are at risk of violence.
LiveFree OKC is an affiliate of LiveFree USA. For more information, visit livefreeokc.org.
