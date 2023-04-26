The Norman Lions Club has been around for 101 years and what has become a tradition for the past 60 years returns Thursday.
The Lions Club Carnival as a part of the Norman Music Festival is set to thrill families and youngsters if all ages.
Longtime member of the Norman Lions Club said that the carnival is an important part of fundraising for the organization that helps provide eyeglasses and eye exams for people in Cleveland County.
The family fun atmosphere is filled with games and rides and of course turkey legs, squeezed lemonade, Indian tacos, cotton candy, and other snacks. Customers can buy wristbands for $30 per session for unlimited fun on the rides. The first session starts at 6pm Thursday with the final session Saturday evening.
Great Plains Amusements operates the carnival and has been doing so for generations from its hub in Rush Springs Oklahoma. It hits 33 locations in Oklahoma and surrounding states every year to bring the fun of the midway to hometowns everywhere.
