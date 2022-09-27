Oklahoma City – The District 1 Oklahoma County Commission seat covers a large portion of south-side in the state’s capital city, including historic neighborhoods such as Capitol Hill, the Paseo Arts District, and the Asian District -- and Britton, Midtown, Bricktown, Downtown, Windsor and the “Adventure District.”
District 1 also reaches into Forest Park, Spencer, Nicoma Park, Jones, Crutcho, Midwest City, Del City, and The Village.
The Republican nominee for the job, Willard Linzy, has campaigned throughout District 1. As he challenges the Democratic incumbent, Carrie Blumert (see the online story for her campaign themes), Linzy is running a strong multi-issue campaign stressing his history of public service and 63-year tenure in the area.
He is an Oklahoman, through and through: a graudate of Inman Page Elementary, Moon Jr. High and Southeast High. He also attended Frederick A. Douglass High school.
College training included Rose State College, the University of Central Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma and Langston University. A lifelong learner, he was conferred Associated degrees in both Business and Public Administration. He holds a BBA in Business, with a public admin minor. He graduated from the CLEET academy in 1982 and was commissioned a police officer.
Beyond his time working in public policy positions, the roots of his raising on N.E. Second Street flowed into his years on the state Taskforce on Minority Aging, membership in I.B.P.O.E.W. - Elks, Lions International, P.H.A. Masonic organizations (Jurisdiction of Oklahoma), and P.H.O. Masonic organizations (Jurisdiction of Oklahoma).
He has been an active member of the Oklahoma City Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition for 16 years, and has worked over the past two decades as an active member of the Oklahoma County Republican Party executive committee.
Direct policy work includes 25 years as state employee, with time at the Department of Human Services, the Office of State Finance, the State Attorney General’s office and the Department of Emergency Management. For five years, Linzy was the District 5 director for the Oklahoma Public Employees (OPEA.
His work in legislative advocacy and fiscal analysis included two years under the administration of Governor David Walters, and six years under the administration of Governor David Walters. In all, he spent eight years working for the Legislative Appropriation Committee and Public Safety Subcommittee with the House and Senate fiscal divisions.
Linzy describes himself as a community-fiscal conservative who is dedicated, committed and focused. His campaign promises voters that "Given half the chance, I can get you much better outcomes." After his win in the June 28 primary, he has actively campaigned and attended scores of community events
He is challenging voters to think things through as the Election season advances (absentee voting, in-person early voting and on November 8), and ask themselves the question: "Do you want a Black Republican or a White Democrat in this job?"
