OKLAHOMA CITY – LifeShare Oklahoma is leading the fight to raise awareness of one of the top problems in transplantation: the gap between the demand for organ transplants and supply of donated organs. In August, LifeShare Oklahoma is spotlighting the need of minority donors across Oklahoma through a celebration called the National Minority Donor Awareness Month (NMDAM).
National Minority Donor Awareness Month is a collaborative effort to save and improve the quality of life of diverse communities by creating a positive culture for organ, eye and tissue donation.
National Minority Donor Awareness Month* stems from National Minority Donor Awareness Week, founded in 1996 by the National Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program (MOTTEP), to bring heightened awareness to donation and transplantation in multicultural communities – focusing primarily on African American, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander and Native American communities.
LifeShare Oklahoma is the organization designated to recover organs and tissue for transplant in Oklahoma.
LifeShare states that more than 100,000 people are currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant, and nearly 60% of those individuals are from multicultural communities. With over 42,000 organ transplants occurring in 2022, including more than 20,000 for multicultural community members – the gap remains staggeringly high.
According to the press release, the need for donation and transplant is more pronounced in minority communities where disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease contribute to organ failure. African Americans are three times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.
These healthcare disparities are part of the need for donor education and outreach to help heal and save lives in our local, diverse communities.
During National Minority Donor Awareness Month, LifeShare Oklahoma will highlight the need for more organ, eye and tissue donors within multicultural communities, provide donation education, work to dispel myths in the communities and encourage donor registration.
“I am proud to say I am a registered donor,” Dalavanh Leena Chounlamany stated on Facebook, “Helping people is something I am passionate about and if my organs could save lives after I no longer need them, I think that would be a great way to be remembered.
Dalavanh continued, “If more members of my community could come together to help bridge the gap between multicultural and donation, then more lives would be saved.”
This month is an important effort to promote the positive messages necessary for minority communities to decide for organ, eye, and tissue donation.
LifeShare is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. The organizaion works closely with four transplant centers and 145 healthcare organizations in the state of Oklahoma to facilitate donation. LifeShare strives to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation through public education.
For more information about LifeShare, visit lifeshareok.org.
