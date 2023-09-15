Oklahoma City -- Lori Ann Yost Nelson was born January 5, 1963. She was the only child of David T. and Anna M. Yost of Oklahoma City.
She came six weeks early. The birthing process was difficult for mother and child and father.
Lori died September 8, 2023 in Bethany, "from the ravages of young-onset Alzheimer's disease."
Lori was 60 years old.
Her life was reviewed at a celebration of her life, held Thursday, September 14, at the Metropolitan Bible Church in Oklahoma City.
Soon after physicians identified the nature of her illness, her husband Jason determined he would compile videos of her memories, reflections and affirmations.
Segments of five compilations were shared at the celebration of her life this week. Along the way in those videos, she asked listeners to pray for a cure, to pray for those she loved, to pray for us all.
She was described as an “earth angel” – a term she applied, as well, to others.
Neighborhood girls from younger days said she had “a cool house” and “cool parents."
Her heart, her faith, her kindness – these were outlined again and again in words of farewell, and in love.
In an act of courage, the family shared video of her struggling to speak, as well as pictures of her in the bloom of youth.
Lori pointed to the Moon landing of 1969 and the Murrah Building Bombing of 1995 as remarkable, memory-shaping moments in her life.
Lori married Norman Jason Nelson on August 15, 1998. In the course of their marriage, the couple lived in Bethany, Edmond and Oklahoma City. They raised two children, Benjamin Jacob David, now 20, and Grace Ann, now 17.
The family visited National Parks across the United States.
Jason, Ben and Grace survive her.
Childhood friends affirm she hosted "the best sleepovers." The words "kindness and generosity" arose often from the lips of those remembering her these last few days.
In remarkable videos full of her voice, and photographs from a lifetime -- and in the remembrance of those who loved her -- was told the edifying (and humorous) story of her faith in Jesus. In her, His light shone "brightly every day she lived."
She was an only child, but formed bonds of sisterhood with in the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority during her years at the University of Oklahoma, where she earned both a Master's and Bachelor's in journalism.
Her formal obituary described her as a "voracious reader" who "received her first library card as a child.” As a grown up, she served on the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library Commission.
A graduate of Edmond Memorial High school, she was an honor society member, an LBJ Congressional Intern Scholar, a summer intern in the office of U.S. Representative Mickey Edwards.
Professionally, she worked as a deputy press secretary for U.S. Senator Don Nickles of Oklahoma, an information officer for the state Transportation Department, a director of public relations for Tourism and Recreation, and in a similar capacity at Mid-America Christian University. She taught at Mid-America and OU.
Jason remembered the first time her heard her voice, in an early morning news report on KTOK Radio. It was awhile before he met her. In that encounter he was “not disappointed.”
He shared with mourners her journal entry from 1997, when Lori wrote that, after a time of courtship, she knew he was the man with whom she would spend the rest of her life. And, that’s what she did.
Jason described her habit of bringing home for dinner families she encountered. He described a sequence of guests for dinner who lived at a nearby apartment complex. Evenings with the Nelsons were no doubt memorable.
He limited stories of her love for others to a handful.
Listeners sensed those tales could fill hundreds of pages.
Dr. Rick Hermansen presided at the Celebration of her life.
"Shine on Us" was sung by a members of the Baker Family, and a recorded rendition of "For Good" was shared.
After her remarkable funeral service of just more than one hour, a procession of motor vehicles traveled a short distance south and west from Metropolitan Bible to Resurrection Cemetery, where her mortal remains were buried.
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service attended to the needs of family, friends and admirers at the church, which was filled to capacity. For more, including links to video, go here:
(https://www.mercer-adams.com/obituary/lori-nelson )
Thursday, the front of the worship space of the church was arrayed with flowers of every hue, shade and color in God's creation.
More could be written and shared.
For this moment, let this suffice: The words of First Corinthians distilled her life of faith, hope and love, the greatest being the word most often assigned to her character, nature and substance.
