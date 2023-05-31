OKLAHOMA CITY - Summer reading is back at the Oklahoma Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (OLBPH). After a pandemic-related break, OLBPH will offer a free Summer Reading Program from June 1 to July 31 for Oklahoma students with visual or other disabilities that prevent them from using standard print materials.
Library staff will provide a list of recommended books that relate to the theme “All Together Now.” but you don’t have to stick to that list. Read what you want, as long as it is appropriate for your reading level.
Participating students up to the 12th grade can get credit for reading whatever they want, as long as it is appropriate for their reading levels.
Oklahomans for Special Library Services is donating new iPads for the child and teen who read the most books.
“Our program will be 100 percent remote, so there’s no pressure to attend an in-person event,” Programs Manager Kevin Treese said. “If you have summer vacation plans, keep them. Just take a book or two along as you enjoy your time away.”
The talking book players issued by OLBPH only weigh 2.5 pounds. However, some patrons may still find that is too heavy to move comfortably.
For those who wish their talking book player was lighter and even easier to handle, there are now remote controls available. The remote essentially transforms a standard player into an advanced player by providing features such as Menu, Prev(ious), Next, and Info. It communicates with your player through a small USB device that attaches on the right side of the player near the middle. The new remote can be received at no charge from OLBPH.
The Oklahoma Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped is the source for talking books for those who are unable to read the written word due to visual impairments or physical disabilities. OLBPH mails out thousands of free recorded books and the equipment needed to play them to patrons all across the state.
The Oklahoma Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped provided free audio books in recorded audio and braille formats at no cost to 4,510 patrons in 2022. The Library’s Accessible Instructional Materials Center also served 1,301 children with free braille and large-print textbooks, equipment and devices for use at home and in their classrooms.
OLBPH is a division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The division is part of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
The mission of the 501(c)(3) organization Oklahomans for Special Library Services is to enrich the lives of Oklahomans with print disabilities and their families by strengthening, promoting and advocating for the accessible library services and information access provided by OLBPH.
The Oklahoma Library for the Blind is located at 300 NE 18th Street in Oklahoma City. To sign up or get more information, call 800-523-0288, email olbph@okdrs.gov or visit olbph.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.