breaking
Legislative leaders echo Governor Stitt’s praise for Pinnacle Plan progress
Oklahoma City – This week, leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives quickly echoed Governor Kevin Stitt’s praise for leaders of Human Services programs for child welfare in wake of news the Pinnacle Plan progress has been impressive enough to relieve the state government of some strictures imposed after litigation and negotiations more than a decade ago.
“Today is an historic day for Oklahoma and our ongoing effort to improve the foster care system in the state,” said Pro Tempore Greg Treat, an Oklahoma City Republican.
Treat continued, in a legislative press release provided to The City Sentinel: “To go from where we were around a decade ago to now being praised as a ‘model child welfare system’ is certainly something to be celebrated. I applaud the countless individuals who got us to this point. I also appreciate the current leadership at the Department of Human Services for recognizing their work to protect children in the foster care system is not done. I am confident with their ongoing work and commitment the remainder of the outstanding measures will be addressed in short order.”
In future reports to the “Co-Neutrals” who have monitored the plan, the state has been dimissed from the mandate to report on 23 Performance Area Measures not impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Concerning the latest report -- covering January 1 through June 30, 2022 -- the Co-Neutrals found that the Human Services agency had achieved “substantial and sustained progress.”
State Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, reflected, “This report is assurance that the Department of Human Services has taken this seriously and have taken the appropriate steps to advocate and protect vulnerable children in Oklahoma.
“The agency’s openness, willingness to share information and continuous communications with me and my colleagues on the HHS committee has been commendable. Today’s news is not just great news for the agency, but for the children in their care.
The City Sentinel report on the Pinnacle Plan update can be read here:
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-human-services-announces-major-milestone-in-pinnacle-plan-the-co-neutrals-sunset-23-of/article_cdfd28bc-c9af-11ed-9d63-3756ffa34c13.html
Also hailing the news about the Pinnacle Plan were Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and state Representative Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, who chairs the Subcommittee on Human Services (for House Appropriations).
Lawson said in a statement sent to The City Sentinel, "In the years since the Pinnacle Plan was implemented in Oklahoma, DHS leaders and the Legislature have partnered to improve our state's foster care system, protect our children and strengthen Oklahoma's families. Today's announcement is incredible news for our foster children and their families.
“Oklahoma is fortunate to have had so many fantastic foster families, support organizations and state employees rise to the occasion, and our placement as a model system is a testament to how hard we've worked to turn around our foster care system. Our commitment to improving services for our foster children must not waiver. All children deserve a safe, stable home and a loving family. I applaud the diligence of our DHS leaders and my colleagues in the Legislature who took what was once a failing system and made it one of the best in the nation."
Speaker McCall said, " To be recognized by national experts as having a model foster care system is a huge achievement. Oklahoma’s children and families deserve nothing less than the absolute best we can offer, and House Republicans will continue to work with the governor and DHS to identify best practices for our kids, our families and our state moving forward."
The Department of Human Services portal with detailed information on the Pinnacle Plan can be studied here:
(https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/child-welfare-services/the-oklahoma-pinnacle-plan/pinnacle-plan-home.html )
Oklahoma taxpayers may finally be rounding the bend from the impact of litigation more than a decade ago which forced a dramatic boost in tax resources devoted to child welfare.
The state is transitioning toward greater independence in decision-making, although higher expenditures are embedded in current government practices.
In comments released with the Human Services Report early this week, Governor Stitt said, “I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-family state in the nation, and I am proud of the leadership from Secretary [Justin] Brown and Dr. Deb [Shropshire] to make this a reality. Oklahoma’s recognition as a model child welfare system is a testament to the great strides our state and foster care system have made towards prioritizing kids and making families whole.”
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoma Senate supports Adam Pugh's bill -- maternity leave for teachers and school employees
- As the World Turns, and the Plot Thickens – Dershowitz, Costello, Ryan, Cohen and Trump in real life, not a soap opera
- Oklahoma Human Services announces major milestone in Pinnacle Plan – The ‘Co-Neutrals’ sunset 23 of 30 performance measures with agency’s commitment to continue publicly reporting progress
- A Season for Certain Things: Death and Taxes … and Fundraisers
- Legislative leaders echo Governor Stitt’s praise for Pinnacle Plan progress
- Oklahoma House sends to the Senate John Talley's revised proposal to limit the use of corporal punishment in schools
- Allied Arts launches Annual Campaign for the Arts
- Lowering Energy Costs for Americans: Column
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Cartels Waging Deadly War on Americans | It's Happening Where You Live, Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Senate approves Joe Newhouse's bill to allow OMMA director to shut down marijuana operations causing environmental damage
- Oklahoma Senate votes to approve Jo Anna Dossett's bill modifying definition of career teacher
- Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond files lawsuit against Biden administration’s EPA over rejected plan on ozone emissions
- Kevin Stitt joins 18 other American governors in Statement opposing harmful ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Policies
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) Probe!
- Teachers and other certified personnel to get up to $6,000 pay raise under Edmond Senator Adam Pugh's plan -- approved on Tuesday
- Jackson Lahmeyer is bringing Sheridan Church ministry to Oklahoma City – and mulling ‘right place, right time’ for his possible future in politics
- Oklahoma Senate supports Adam Pugh's bill -- maternity leave for teachers and school employees
- University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma presents Ashwini Ramaswamy’s Let the Crows Come dance performance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.