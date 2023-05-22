featured
Legal Reform Groups, Domestic Violence Survivors, and Families Host Press Conference and Vigil at Oklahoma State Capitol
Oklahoma City -- What was described in a press release as "A Moment of Mourning for Domestic Violence Survivors Left Behind Bars by The Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act" has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 23 on the steps of the State Capitol.
Advocates, survivors and family representatives will address a 9 a.m. (Central Time) press conference and vigil tomorrow.
The program is set to mourn the survivors of domestic violence “that will be left behind bars.”
The cause for disappointment, advocates says, is a "newly watered-down version" of House Bill 1639, The Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act.
Leaders of the cause will speak with reporters following the press conference, and many will linger to talk with attendees.
The groups working on the issue said, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, "On Friday, May 19, the Oklahoma Survivor Justice Coalition was informed that the Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act will be stripped “of all meaningful relief for domestic violence survivors.”
The press release said, "The language proposed by advocates included the opportunity for survivors in prison to be re-sentenced to a lower sentencing range if they established that their crime was related to their victimization. It also required judges to impose a lower sentence on survivors sentenced in the future if they established that their offense was related to their victimization. However, the latest proposed version of the bill does not include any opportunity for resentencing for survivors currently in prison. It also eliminates the requirement that judges impose a lower sentence on survivors in the future by making relief completely discretionary."
News of revisions to the legislation came as what supporters described as "a devastating blow to families who hoped that this legislation would return victims back home after years of incarceration."
One family member, whose identity was not disclosed, said, “I am sickened and distraught that the retroactivity is being removed from H.B. 1639. The pain my family has endured by losing my daughter once to a horrible domestic violence relationship and twice to an excessive sentence in prison is too much to bear. She fought back and was stabbed in her pregnant stomach! Why is the Legislature doing this to us?”
The sponsoring coalition asserted in its press release, "Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of women killed by men in America. Oklahoma also has some of the highest domestic violence rates in the country, with 40.1% of Oklahoma women and 37.8% of Oklahoma men experiencing intimate partner physical violence in their lifetime.”
In the words of Dr. David A. McLeod, a former police officer and associate director/professor at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Social Work “Upward of 65% of incarcerated women in Oklahoma were in abusive relationships at the time of their arrest. The authors of H.B. 1639 didn’t say people should be free to commit crimes or avoid responsibility for their actions. Rather, they said context is important. They got the bill language — both the sentencing angles and the retroactivity — exactly right.”
This legislation had bipartisan support in earlier legislative processing. In fact, the bill passed the Oklahoma House unanimously and cleared the Senate 46-1.
House Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, has been supportive of the bill.
Echols said previously, “Since we passed [House Bill] 1269 in 2019, which granted retroactivity in sentencing to over 500 Oklahomans in on low-level drug crimes, we proved that under the right circumstances and in the right way retroactivity can work. That is why I support retroactive sentencing relief for survivors of domestic violence who were fighting back to protect themselves and their children. H.B. 1639 is the next right step for domestic violence survivors and for criminal justice reform in Oklahoma.”
In a late March 2023 commentary for The City Sentinel, Stephanie Henson of the League of Women Voters reflected, "many Oklahoma women face the impossible choice between protecting their families and not being charged with a crime. Currently, one in every six women in Oklahoma prisons is serving a prison sentence for child abuse or neglect, making it the most common charge for women in Oklahoma’s prisons. Many of these women are themselves survivors of domestic violence and were prosecuted for failing to protect their children from an abusive situation."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/women-s-history-month-is-another-reminder-of-the-work-left-to-do-on-women/article_e64fa2e6-cdbf-11ed-b90b-276954cfd535.html )
Expressing her hopes for broad reforms (pursuing objectives shared across a wide spectrum of thought and analysis in the state), Henson wrote, "Taxpayers in Oklahoma spend more than half a billion dollars on the prison system every year and every dollar spent on incarceration is a dollar that could be invested in victims services, mental health care, or treatment for substance use disorder. The criminal justice system is draining resources that should be spent improving outcomes for everyone in our state."
In a recent press release, the advocates told The City Sentinel, "Survivors and their families continue to hope that in the short time left in session that the legislature will restore the retroactive language and mandatory sentencing ranges, and come to the rescue of people who will -- and have already -- suffered unspeakable trauma due to domestic violence."
On May 18, conferees for a joint House-Senate conference were named, but no report yet exists indicating the disposition of the legislation.
Note: This story is adapted from a press release sent by the Domestic Violence Survivors Coalition. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel incorporated references to earlier stories, as well as the reference to the House-Senate conference.
Patrick McGuigan
