OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma honored a leading statewide association, and an innovative state agency at its annual Excellence in Leadership Gala last month, at First National Center in Oklahoma City. The four state leaders recognized this year are Clay I. Bennett, Dr. Leigh Goodson, The Oklahoma Hospital Association and The Pioneer Library System.
250 Leadership Oklahoma members and guests from across the state attended the event held on April 15.
“Each year, Leadership Oklahoma recognizes the outstanding contributions of Oklahoma corporate and individual leaders for their commitment and service to elevating the quality of life and empowering our state for greater prosperity,” said Dr. Marion Paden, President and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma.
“This year’s Excellence in Leadership award recipients are truly deserving based upon the remarkable and meaningful differences they have made in Oklahoma,” Paden continued. “It is our privilege to honor them.”
This year’s Leadership Oklahoma Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Clay I. Bennett, Chairman of Dorchester Capital and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have used their leadership abilities to improve the quality of life for Oklahoma's citizens and its future generations.
The Distinguished Graduate Award was given to Dr. Leigh Goodson, Class XXIII, President & CEO of Tulsa Community College. This award honors a Leadership Oklahoma graduate whose recent leadership activities have exemplified the highest standards of Leadership Oklahoma and whose activities achieved results or set an example of statewide significance.
This year’s Statewide Community Award acknowledges The Oklahoma Hospital Association, accepted by the President, Patti Davis, Class XIII. The Statewide Community Award acknowledges an organization or company that, through specific projects or efforts, has reached across valued differences to develop among Oklahomans a sense of common purpose and a more profound sense of loyalty to their state. This award has been created to promote a heightened sense of appreciation for the possibilities available when Oklahomans work together as a single statewide community.
This year’s Business Leadership Award honors The Pioneer Library System, accepted by Executive Director, Lisa Wells, Class XXII. The Business Leadership Award commends a business entity for its impact in promoting leadership principles and practices, implementing programs worthy of example, and fostering the growth of quality leadership.
The 2023 Chair of the Excellence in Leadership Gala was Susan Paddack, Class XVI.
Sponsors of the Gala included AAON, American Fidelity, ATT&T, Autry Technology Center, Bank of Oklahoma, Bruce T. Benbrook | The Stock Exchange Bank, Choctaw Nation, Dorchester Capital, EMBLEM Strategies, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Frank, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Harrison Energy Partners, Home Creations, Lippert Media, Nabholz, OG&E, Oklahoma City Thunder, Peggy Kates, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, State Chamber of Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma Foundation, Volunteers of America, Williams.
Multi-year sponsors of Leadership Oklahoma include the Chickasaw Nation, Cherokee Nation Businesses and Standley Systems.
For 36 years, Leadership Oklahoma has brought together 50 of the state's most outstanding leaders for 10 issues-oriented sessions that address critical challenges facing the state. The organization’s mission is to “inspire and motivate leaders to initiate positive change for the benefit of all Oklahomans”. Participants are chosen through a rigorous application process and selected from across the state to represent Oklahoma's professional, geographical, and cultural diversity.
To date, there are more than 1,700 graduates of the program.
To learn more, visit leadershipoklahoma.com.
