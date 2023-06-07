Lawton has more food stamp recipients than any other city or town in Oklahoma where 13.4% of the city population must use food stamps to keep food on the table.
Of all the 366 metro areas nationwide Lawton has the 144th highest SNAP recipient rate.
As part of the Biden Administration’s bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling, the White House agreed to certain spending cuts that target social programs that included SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Program), better known as food stamps.
The deal also included a work requirement that might be counterproductive since many lost work due to closures during the peak of covid.
Post Covid economic conditions nationwide have been alarming. The Biden Administration’s anti-energy policy which resulted in energy sector closures only days and hours after he took office, including pipelines. This contributed to the unraveling of the country’s economic health.
Inflation followed and many more Americans had to rely on SNAP.
SNAP is a federal program to help needy families and households afford food. The new rules expand the work requirements for older Americans, expanding access for veterans and homeless populations.
