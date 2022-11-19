OKLAHOMA CITY - Leadership Oklahoma (LOK) recently honored Laurie Tilley, Director of Marketing and Branding at Tulsa Community College, with the Distinguished Leadership Award during the 2022 Fall Forum: Meet the Candidates at Seminole State College. The forum gave candidates on the November 8th ballot an opportunity to share their vision and goals as well as having a Q&A session to connect with the community and college students.
“Each year, Leadership Oklahoma is proud to recognize an individual whose contributions to the organization have made a significant difference,” said Marion Paden, Ed.D., President and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma.
“We are privileged and grateful to honor them for their efforts to promote and support the vision of LOK, their involvement and participation with the members and, finally, the commitment of their unique talents and resources to strengthen the organization,” Paden added.
A member of Class XXIII and current Class 35 Program Chair, Laurie has been active with LOK since successfully completing the program in 2010. She has served on the Leadership Oklahoma Board of Directors since then and continues to; chaired the 25th Anniversary Committee and established the Helping Oklahoma Award, which is given during the annual Spring Summit; Chair for Committee; Chairman of the Board; Immediate Past Chair; Chair for Nominating; Master Class Series co-chair.
“Her service to Leadership Oklahoma is unprecedented and is a living example of our mission; Oklahoma’s leader making Oklahoma the leader,” Paden continued.
“Tilley has promoted and supported the vision of LOK by offering her time and talents to further the impact of LOK across Oklahoma.
“She brings passion and joy to the organization and has spent countless hours making sure LOK is the best it can be and serves its mission,” Paden said.
Recent past recipients of the Distinguished Leadership Award are Brent Kisling of Oklahoma City, Lindy Ritz of Norman, Joe Alexander of Stillwater, and Michele Campbell Hockersmith of Durant.
Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide organization with 1,730 graduates whose mission is to create, inspire and support a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape the Oklahoma’s future.
Leadership Oklahoma’s annual Excellence in Leadership Gala will be held in Oklahoma City at the First National Center on April 15, 2023. Click here to make nominations. Categories include: Business Leadership Award, Distinguished Graduate Award, Statewide Community Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.
For more information regarding Leadership Oklahoma, visit leadershipok.com.
