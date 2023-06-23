Oklahoma City – Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (GICO) was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund to assist with the purchase of start-up equipment for the organization’s new Digital Literacy Lab.
GICO currently equips unemployed and underemployed Oklahomans to use online tools for job searches, applications and even interviews.
The new lab equipment will further enhance the nonprofit’s ability to serve Oklahomans.
“Digital literacy has become indispensable for every citizen,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Vice President of Workforce Lisa Dillon said.
“Acquiring the right set of digital skills is not only important for learning and workforce readiness but also vital to foster a more open, inclusive and secure lifestyle.
"This generous grant will help us advance the lives of those we serve by preparing them for work, betterment of life and afford them access to a world only available through technology.”
Slated to open to the public in late 2023, the Digital Literacy Lab will feature 25 laptop computers, a printer and a training curriculum and staff to help clients learn new skills.
Services will include one-on-one instruction on using computers, basic skill development in using the internet and instruction on using cellular devices for job searching and completing work applications.
Access to the Digital Literacy Lab and its training programs will be free, like all GICO training and certification programs.
This addition is expected to benefit all current and future Job Connection Center, employment training or certificate clients, including young people and adults ages 16 through 60+ who experience one or more barriers to employment.
The Kirkpatrick Family Fund’s vision to change the cycle of poverty and set families on a better path forward, through the life-changing power of work, closely aligns with GICO’s mission.
Success in GICO’s Job Connection Center programs means more Oklahomans will secure meaningful employment, which will help individuals and families achieve self-reliance.
To learn more about Goodwill’s Employment Programs, visit https://okgoodwill.org/programs-and-employment/employment-programs/.
Notes: To find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at okgoodwill.org. Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 25 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items. Pat McGuigan prepared this story for The City Sentinel, working with a press release from the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.