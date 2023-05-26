Oklahoma City, May 25, 2023 – On Thursday, Governor Kevin Stitt signed an historic school choice bill into law.
House Bill 1934 makes a tax credit of at least $5,000 available for every family with a school-aged child, with the credit eligible to help offset private school tuition. The credit for private school tuition increases to $7,500 per child in households making less than $75,000 annually.
Additionally, parents of homeschool students can claim a $1,000 tax credit per child for online curricula, tutoring, instructional materials, and other qualified expenses.
The tax credits will be available starting in January 2024.
H.B. 1934 is part of a larger education package that includes $500 million for teacher pay raises and other benefits, $150 million for school safety, $125 million for rural and charter schools, and $10 million to improve reading outcomes.
American Federation for Children-Oklahoma Senior Advisor Jennifer Carter, released the following statement following the bill signing ceremony:
“House Bill 1934 will help every child in every family find the school that best suits their unique needs.
"At the same time, it will help improve student outcomes and the academic quality of all Oklahoma schools by injecting more choice and competition into our education landscape. This is a great day for families and students, and we are thankful for the leadership and courage demonstrated by our elected officials in delivering this wonderful outcome.
"Congratulations to Gov. Stitt and Oklahoma lawmakers for this historic achievement.”
Click here for more information on HB 1934:
https://mcusercontent.com/7b7ae9b9127a38fcf02b3236f/files/2e0b8e74-72ce-e422-f654-0ce7d65e96c9/AFC_Choice_Tax_Credit_Act_One_Pager.pd
Notes: The American Federation for Children-Oklahoma seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children. According to the group's promotional materials, "We are a project of the American Federation for Children (AFC). For more information, visit visit https://www.afcoklahoma.org/.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel, who witnessed the signing ceremony in the Blue Room of the State Capitol, will be preparing reports on the historic legislation. Pat added a photograph to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.