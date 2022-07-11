Calvey

Oklahoma County District Attorney Kevin Calvey, with his back to the camera, was interviewed by a local television reporter on primary election night in Oklahoma City (June 28). With 47.97 percent support in the Republican Party primary, he was barely short of the 50 percent needed to secure the nomination in a four-candidate field. He is campaigning to nail down the nomination in the August 23 runoff.

 Provided Photo
 
Kevin Calvey, former U.S. Army prosecutor and conservative Republican candidate for Oklahoma County District Attorney, will begin airing a new advertising campaign starting on Monday. The new commercial spots will highlight Calvey’s conservative values and, as a press release from his campaign put it, “the broad support he’s receiving from community leaders.”
 
In comments sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Calvey said:
“Communicating directly with the voters of Oklahoma County is critically important.
“This new ad campaign is a reflection of how I will manage the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office. I will conduct the county’s business with complete transparency and I welcome citizen oversight.
“For too long, the D.A.’s office has conducted the people’s business behind a wall of secrecy while orchestrating backroom deals that compromise public safety. That will end on my watch.”
 
The new commercials will run on cable stations countywide.
 
Two of his former opponents say Calvey is the only candidate left in the race who can reverse the deep dysfunction that currently pervades the D.A.’s office.
 
“I ran for Oklahoma County District Attorney because I’ve seen firsthand how desperately reform is needed within that office,” defense attorney Jacqui Ford said.
 
“Kevin Calvey has committed to bringing much of the reform that I have advocated for. His opponent openly says that David Prater’s office is a well-oiled machine and refuses to consider new ideas or any changes to the status quo.
 
"This leaves victims, defendants, and the community with no hope for meaningful justice. Voters have two choices in this runoff election. We can choose to continue the corruption and malfeasance of the David Prater era or we can restore the credibility to Oklahoma County’s D.A. office by electing Kevin Calvey who is committed to moving us forward in a meaningful and just way.
"I am voting for Kevin Calvey.”
 
Robert W. Gray , an Edmond lawyer, agreed, in comments provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel. He said:
 
“I ran for District Attorney to bring much-needed change to the D.A.'s office.
 
“Kevin Calvey is running on a platform of reform to restore confidence in the D.A.'s office and I believe he can get the job done. Kevin is a smart and seasoned lawyer who has proven himself as a conservative stalwart for more than 20 years.
 
"I am proud to endorse Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County D.A. in the runoff and general election.”
 
On primary election night, Gray stopped by the Kevin Calvey "watch party" to congratulate the front-runner on his strong showing. Gray greeted Calvey with a warm handshake just after the incumbent county commissioner completed an interview with a local television reporter.
 
The U.S. Army awarded Calvey the Bronze Star Medal for his mission prosecuting terrorists in Iraq. Calvey is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and has been a practicing attorney in Oklahoma since 1994. He currently serves as an Oklahoma County Commissioner. Calvey and his wife, Toni, live in Oklahoma City with their 7 children.
 
Calvey’s runoff opponent is Gayland Gieger, an assistant district attorney in the office of retiring incumbent David Prater.
 
The Democratic nominee is Vicki Behenna, a former prosecutor who has served as director of the Innocence Project. A former Republican, she gained 64.45 percent support to gain the Democratic Party nomination over attorney Mark Myles.
 
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report. 
 
 
 
 
 
