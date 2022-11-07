Some things bear repeating:
With Kevin Calvey, what you see is what you get – and that is a good thing.
He is a consistent conservative. He is a father, a husband, a military veteran, a good person and a good public servant. In every year, those are fine attributes.
The best way to explain his notable gifts might be to to quote those who have not always agreed with him, but who are supporting him in his race for District Attorney of Oklahoma.
Jacqui Ford, Calvey’s opponent in the primary process, said soon after the June election: “I ran for Oklahoma County District Attorney because I’ve seen firsthand how desperately reform is needed within that office.”
A knowledgeable and capable defense attorney, she observed:
“Kevin Calvey has committed to bringing much of the reform that I have advocated for. His opponent openly says that David Prater’s office is a well-oiled machine and refuses to consider new ideas or any changes to the status quo.
"This leaves victims, defendants, and the community with no hope for meaningful justice. Voters have two choices in this runoff election. We can choose to continue the corruption and malfeasance of the David Prater era or we can restore the credibility to Oklahoma County’s D.A. office by electing Kevin Calvey who is committed to moving us forward in a meaningful and just way.
"I am voting for Kevin Calvey.”
Robert W. Gray, an Edmond lawyer, agreed, in comments provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel:
“I ran for District Attorney to bring much-needed change to the D.A.'s office.
“Kevin Calvey is running on a platform of reform to restore confidence in the D.A.'s office and I believe he can get the job done. Kevin is a smart and seasoned lawyer who has proven himself as a conservative stalwart for more than 20 years.
"I am proud to endorse Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County D.A. in the runoff and general election.”
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/kevin-calvey-launches-new-ad-blitz-for-district-attorney-campaign/article_95e3eb94-013e-11ed-9578-c372c212f7a9.html
Then, there’s David Slane, an attorney who efficiently describes his take on the D.A. race:
“I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I’m supporting Republican Kevin Calvey for District Attorney because he is fair and will make needed changes in the D.A.’s office.”
Government at all levels needs more people like Kevin Calvey to speak up, even when it makes the powerful uncomfortable.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/archives/in-county-commissioner-district-no-3-primary-for-kevin-calvey/article_38e6874e-582f-5c9a-8c26-50a45b1010be.html
Another local attorney with practical knowledge about the exiting District Attorney and his staff told The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "one of the reasons I chose to support Calvey is because I think he’ll be more effective at the Capitol." Respectful of the nominees of both parties, this person opined: "I think, with respect to policy, they’ll be similar. But Calvey has connections and credibility at the Capitol that I don’t think she has."
As divisive as the D.A. race has been – featuring shocking and unprecedented levels of campaign contributions and involvement from persons with no long-term interest in the future of Oklahoma County – it is good news that both the GOP nominee, and the Democratic nominee get high marks from advocates of criminal justice reform.
All that said, this newspaper supported his candidacy for county commissioner four years ago. For D.A., respectfully submitted: The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses Kevin Calvey.
