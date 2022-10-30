As he challenges the incumbent Democrat – Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert – in the District 1 race, Republican nominee Willard Linzy keeps his themes simple.
He assumes voters are serious. His message is both simple and serious.
Linzy says his campaign core is conveyed in these words, in nearly every speech and on virtually every piece of literature he circulates: "I will support County Commission action that:
• Fosters Economic Development, and/or
• Preserves our Constitutional Republic, and/or
• Advances Good Government."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/linzy-offers-voters-an-alternative-to-blumert-in-county-commissioner-district-1/article_b4d82840-3e96-11ed-b610-ab73230b1c43.html )
In a recent exchange, he shared with this reporter what has become the mantra of his campaign.
He speaking to me as if were a potential constituent (which I am): “As a taxpayer in Oklahoma County … I believe that more could have been done in your behalf. And, I believe that more should have been done in your behalf.
“Perhaps the incumbent had a lot of good intentions. However, her efforts never made their way to your door. You’ve placed a great deal of trust in the process over the last four years, and heard a lot of promises which never got delivered.
“Before you vote this year, I ask you to ask yourself, How’s it working for you?”
Linzy continues: “I believe that the incumbent has done the absolute best that she could do, and that if she could have done more, she would have done more.
“However, four more years of what you’ve had to live with isn’t fair to you because you deserve much better.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/for-oklahoma-county-elected-jobs-republicans-nominate-calvey-and-davidson-democrats-stay-with-incumbent-blumert/article_466aa294-23ba-11ed-92aa-4be6149413bb.html)
In his stops around the district, Willard Linzy poses what he described to this writer as "either/or" choices to provide context for his candidacy.
He believes we live in "A Constitutional Republic … or … A Social Democracy."
That leads to his next point. The goal of public policy is to "Leave power in the hands of the People … or … Give Government power over the people."
For those who aspire to join the American dream, the system, in present operation, affords either "Naturalized Citizenship … or … Illegal immigration."
The concept of Constitutional Republic means we have either "Rule of Law … or … a Manifesto of Rules."
That leads to either "Liberty and Freedom … or … Terrorism and Fear."
He challenges those who will decide the election in early voting or on traditional election day (November 8) to "Demand better outcomes … or … Accept more of what you’ve been getting."
This is his recurring kicker in messages to voters: “Given half the chance, I can get you much better outcomes. I humbly ask for your Vote on Nov. 8.”
And this: "May God continue to bless you, our Republic, and Oklahoma County."
Note: This article is adapted (with links to earlier online coverage added) from an article in the November 2022 print edition of The Oklahoma City Sentinel, now on racks throughout the metropolitan area.
