Today is the 28th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing, a horrific event that took the lives of 168 individuals.
This day is forever ingrained in our lives. We continue to mourn and pray for those who were senselessly lost and the lives that were changed forever.
Through all this, Oklahomans remained resilient and stood together.
They rallied and have shown the nation what it means to be strong, focusing on a message built on hope and love, creating the Oklahoma Standard.
I will always be grateful for the courage and dedication of our first responders, and the outpouring of support from citizens across the country.
The work done at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is important in ensuring that we treat each other with respect and dignity.
At the ceremony today in Oklahoma City this verse was referenced and I find it very fitting: Micah Chapter 6, Verse 8 -- "And what does the Lord require of you, But to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God."
Note: This post contains the prepared text for comments by U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, April 19, 2023. She spoke as the House remembered the events of April 19, 1995 in Oklahoma City.
