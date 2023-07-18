July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and AAA is teaming with its safety partners to warn about the rise in vehicle theft.
For the first time in nearly 15 years in 2022 vehicle thefts surpassed the 1 million mark according to data from the National Crime Information Center. Last year vehicle theft rose 7% over the year before, to 1,001.967, the highest since 2008 when 1.05 million vehicle thefts were reported.
It is estimated that approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 30 seconds, with passenger vehicles making up about 74% of all stolen vehicles.
Vehicle theft is a costly crime for everyone, one of the nation's most costly property crimes and affects more than just the theft victims.
Public Affairs Manager with AAA Oklahoma Rylie Mansuetti says, "regardless of whether or not its your vehicle that's stolen we all pay." The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reports that about one-fourth of a typical comprehensive auto insurance premium goes to pay for auto theft claims. since insurance is all about spreading the risk, the increase in vehicle theft nationwide is impacting premiums for everyone.
According to he NCIB, Oklahoma ranks ninth in the nation for vehicle theft rates, with 14,325 vehicles stolen in 2021. This amounts to roughly 359 vehicle thefts per 100,000 Oklahoma residents.
Auto liability insurance is require in all 50 state. but AAA says coverage against theft-comprehensive coverage is optional regardless of where you live. Don't wait until a theft occurs to find out if you're covered, warns Dan Scroggins, CIC Vice President. He advises to speak with your insurance agent now.
AAA offers the following tips to prevent theft:
- Never leave your vehicle running with the key in it.
- Never leave your keys in your parked vehicle. The convenient keyless feature is not only convenient for the thief who can steal your car with the touch of a button.
- Lock your car every time and everywhere you park it. even without the keys inside, thieves are more likely to seal a car left unlocked.
- Park your vehicle in a garage or a well-lit area. When not at home, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be noticeable.
- Keep valuable stower out of sight. Packages, shopping bangs, electronics, weapons, money and other valuable visible from the outside invite thieves to break into your vehicle and even steal the vehicle itself.
- Park with your front wheels turned sharply to the left or right. Apply your emergency brake. This can make it more difficult for thieves to tow your car.
- To reduce the risk of carjacking, keep your car doors locked and windows rolled up when in your vehicle, beginning immediately upon entry. never roll down your vehicle window for a suspicious or unknown person. Check your surroundings when walking to your vehicle. If a suspicious person is near your parked car, don't approach it. Kepp walking and contact security or police.
Vehicle owners may want to take a four-layered approach to auto theft prevention. In addition to common sense tips that for the first layer of defense, the other three layers include a warning device, immobilizing device and tracking device.
There are numerous antitheft systems designed to make your vehicle less desirable to thieves or easier to trace and recover in case of theft.
The three additional layers of theft protection are:
- Warning Devices. Audible devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention when there is an unauthorized attempt to enter or steal a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence's, such as the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and VIN window etching.
- Immobilizing Devices, These devices keep thieves from bypassing a vehicles ignition system and hot-wiring a vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.
- Tracking and Recovery Systems, These devices use electronic transmission technology to help reveal the location of a stolen vehicle to law enforcement in some cases, these devices can even help police catch the thief in the act.
Factory installed security systems come standard in most vehicles today but you still could be vulnerable to theft.
What to do if you're a victim:
- Contact Police Immediately, to file a stolen-vehicle report. You will need to provide a copy of the police report and/or a case number to your insurance company. You will be asked to provide license plate number, make, model, and color of your vehicle, and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and any identifying characteristics.
- Contact your insurance company, to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen in addition to the police report, your insurance agent may ask for additional information. Keep in mind that valuables left in the stolen car are not covered under comprehensive auto insurance. However, they may be covered under your homeowners or renters policy.
- If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company immediately.
