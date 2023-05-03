Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Juan Dills, a student at Rose State College, is one of 20 college students named to the prestigious All-USA Academic Team and will receive a $5,000 scholarship. More than 2,400 students were nominated for this award.
Dills attended Miami High School in Miami, Oklahoma and is a first-generation college student in his family.
Dills was set for recognition during the American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) convention in April. In addition to the scholarship funds, recipients were presented with commemorative medallions, and their college presidents will receive commemorative obelisks.
"Juan's recognition as a member of the All-USA Academic Team is a testament to his incredible dedication and hard work," Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
"We are so proud of Juan and his accomplishments, both in and out of the classroom. His intellectual achievement, leadership and community engagement truly exemplify the values of Rose State College. Congratulations, Juan, on this well-deserved honor!"
Team members were selected for their outstanding intellectual achievement, leadership, community, and campus engagement. The All-USA Academic Team is sponsored by Cengage, with additional support provided by Phi Theta Kappa and AACC.
"Cengage’s industry-leading subscription for textbooks and materials, Cengage Unlimited, has helped over 4.8M students save over $580M on the cost of course materials since August 2018. We are deeply inspired by the achievements of this year’s All-USA Academic Team. With so much focus and pressure on which post-secondary institution a student attends, these students show that the real keys to success are hard work and determination,” said Edwin Robles, Senior Vice President and General Manager, US Higher Education and Canada, Cengage.
“Community colleges play an important role in providing affordable education that helps students transition successfully to the workforce or a 4-year institution. Despite facing significant enrollment headwinds since the pandemic, community colleges have been the most innovative in taking steps to make learning more flexible, affordable and accessible. We are proud to support these institutions and their students in their continued success.”
The All-USA program is widely recognized as the most prestigious academic honor for students attending associate degree-granting institutions. Each college may nominate two students for showing intellectual rigor and demonstrating academic achievement, leadership, and civic growth. The program also recognizes students who extend their community college education to better themselves, their schools, and their surrounding communities.
Learn more about the All-USA Academic Team Scholarship Program, here:
Notes: The U.S. Higher Education business of global education technology company Cengage Group, serves millions of instructors, learners, and institutions, according to a promotional release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper. "We deliver affordable, high-quality digital products and personalized support to power learning individually and at scale,” the group said. "Our customer-centered approach enables innovation, including Cengage Unlimited, the first and only all-access digital subscription for textbooks and course materials. Our textbooks, homework tools, and flagship online learning platforms, MindTap and WebAssign, help educators and students achieve their goals. Visit www.cengage.com or find their information on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Rose State, in its press release, described Phi Theta Kappa (ptk.org ) as "the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges."
Rose State College is regularly featured in news stories at city-sentinel.com, and occasionally in the print editions of The City Sentinel newspaper. Rose State is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 20:1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the state of Oklahoma.
