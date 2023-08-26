Over 160,000 kids skip school every day across the United States because of bullying according to StopBullying.gov.
In October 2022 the Oklahoma Department of health released a youth risk behavior study that found students who were bullied electronically or on school property were 33% more likely to report signs of depression.
43% of high school students felt sad or hopeless, 23% of high school students had seriously considered suicide and 10% attempted suicide.
Jim and Susan Stewart know the devastating impact of bullying. In 2021 their son died by suicide. The hopelessness their son felt, as well as the trauma endured by other families impacted by suicide incited them to act.
The Stewarts say that they could not stand by and do nothing, and they say there is a mental health epidemic with children, and they must intervene.
The Stewarts now lead "Heroes in Waiting" a local non-profit that provides free anti-bullying and peace-building curriculum to schools, homeschool consortiums, youth programs, and other organizations the support children's development.
The 12-lesson curriculum incorporates best practices of meeting kids' core needs of safety and belonging, enhancing social and emotional development. It also9 removes the labels of bully and victim to expand empathy for all youth who are hurting.
The plan has engaging videos, class activities and take-home exercises. Participants learn how to care for their own mental health and spot and support other kids who need help.
The program kicks off with an interactive, high-energy anti-bullying assembly led by a local journalist, an OKC Thunder hype guy and new dad Malcom Tubbs, who shares his own personal story of acceptance and kindness.
Tubbs is joined by KFOR journalist Scott Hines as they share a powerful message. The Stewarts hopes the program will serve to change the world for the better and reduce bullying behavior and incidents, depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies but build belonging and connection along with friendship and self-awareness.
For more information about incorporating the curriculum visit herosinwaiting.org.
