By The Numbers: On primary election night in Oklahoma County, from left: Kevin Calvey, Leah Speno and her husband Andrew, studied election returns in the race for the GOP nomination for  District Attorney.
 Photo by Patrick B. McGuigan, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 
Oklahoma City -- Two former Republican primary candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney -- Jacqui Ford and Robert W. Gray -- have endorsed Kevin Calvey in the primary runoff election, set for August 23. 
 
Both of them say Calvey is the only candidate left in the race who can reverse the deep dysfunction that currently pervades the D.A.’s office.
 
“I ran for Oklahoma County District Attorney because I’ve seen firsthand how desperately reform is needed within that office,” Jacqui Ford said.
 
“Kevin Calvey has committed to bringing much of the reform that I have advocated for. His opponent openly says that David Prater’s office is a well-oiled machine and refuses to consider new ideas or any changes to the status quo.
 
"This leaves victims, defendants, and the community with no hope for meaningful justice. Voters have two choices in this runoff election. We can choose to continue the corruption and malfeasance of the David Prater era or we can restore the credibility to Oklahoma County’s D.A. office by electing Kevin Calvey who is committed to moving us forward in a meaningful and just way. 
"I am voting for Kevin Calvey.”
 
Robert W. Gray agreed, in comments provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel. He said:
 
“I ran for District Attorney to bring much-needed change to the D.A.'s office. 
 
“Kevin Calvey is running on a platform of reform to restore confidence in the D.A.'s office and I believe he can get the job done. Kevin is a smart and seasoned lawyer who has proven himself as a conservative stalwart for more than 20 years. 
 
"I am proud to endorse Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County D.A. in the runoff and general election.”
 
On primary election night, Gray stopped by the Kevin Calvey "watch party" to congratulate the front-runner on his strong showing. Gray greeted Calvey with a warm handshake just after the incumbent county commissioner completed an interview with a local television reporter. 
 
When the results were tabulated for the primary election, Calvey received 26,975 votes (49.97 percent) while Gayland Gieger -- Prater's assistant, endorsed by the departing D.A. -- garnered 12,548 votes (23.25 percent). 
 
Calvey fell just 30 votes short of avoiding a runoff.    
 
The U.S. Army awarded Calvey the Bronze Star Medal for his mission prosecuting terrorists in Iraq.  Calvey is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and has been a practicing attorney in Oklahoma since 1994.  He currently serves as an Oklahoma County Commissioner.
Calvey and his wife, Toni, live in Oklahoma City with their 7 children.  
 
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report. 
 
 
 
 
