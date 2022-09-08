Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Boulevard will close from midnight to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14. At that time, construction crews plan to hoist what a city press release describes as "an iconic 121-foot pedestrian bridge" over NW Expressway, east of Wilshire Boulevard.
Welding, decking, assembly and other work will take place over the next few weeks, causing the outside east and westbound lanes to be closed through mid-October.
Two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic during that time, city officials say.
The bridge will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail and provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists and runners across NW Expressway. The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets, Safer City Bond Program.
The design concept represents classic cars from the 40s, 50s and 60s and nearby airports, Wiley Post and Clarence E Page, and their aviation heritage.
Attachments area
breaking
Installation begins Sept. 14 on pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
- Gabriel, No. 7 Oklahoma looking forward to Kent State
- Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death
- Checking the Power of the Pen – A Commentary
- Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits
- Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in stabbing rampage
- Santa Fe Family Life Center to host 2022 John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards -- proceeds benefit disadvantaged youth and individuals with disabilities
- Installation begins Sept. 14 on pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Voters Send Education Message
- U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Calls Out Biden for Trying to Finish the Wall Under the Radar after Billions in Waste
- Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Denials Could Cost State More in Long Run – An Analysis
- Paul Pelosi’s ‘five day’ sentence for DUI – a review of news reporting, one critique, Nancy in the News – and not in the news
- Edmond’s Emily Busey named 2022 National History Teacher of the Year finalist
- City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10
- OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
- OU School of Dance to host second Five Moons Dance Festival
- Oklahoma City government needs feedback on proposed zoning codes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.