Pedestrian bridge
This rendering anticipates the look of a pedestrian walkway/bridge over Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City.
 Provided by the City of Oklahoma City.
 
Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Boulevard will close from midnight to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14. At that time, construction crews plan to hoist what a city press release describes as "an iconic 121-foot pedestrian bridge" over NW Expressway, east of Wilshire Boulevard.
 
Welding, decking, assembly and other work will take place over the next few weeks, causing the outside east and westbound lanes to be closed through mid-October.
 
Two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic during that time, city officials say.
 
The bridge will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail and provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists and runners across NW Expressway. The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets, Safer City Bond Program.
 
The design concept represents classic cars from the 40s, 50s and 60s and nearby airports, Wiley Post and Clarence E Page, and their aviation heritage.
 
 
 
 
