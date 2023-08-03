Infant Crisis Service brings drive thru diapers to Chickasha August 10th
The Baby Mobile is coming back to Chickasha August 10th to distribute free diapers to the community.
Infant Crisis Baby Mobile will be at the Chickasha YMCA August 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 725 West Chickasha Avenue.
The Baby Mobile will also be giving out free food and formula for babies and toddlers age 3 years and under.
No appointment will be required. legal guardian or parent must be present. For more information call 405-528-3663.
For more information about the Oklahoma City-area Infant Crisis Services, visit:
