News from the South China Sea, dated May 1: Rachel Goad of PurcellOklahoma is now a U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class. She is serving her country on board the U.S.S. Wayne E. Myer (DDG 108). She and her shipmates are part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the Seventh Fleet, now conducting what a Navy information release described as “routine operations” in the Pacific Ocean.
 
Goad was pictured in a recent U.S. Navy release along with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Kelsey Krut, from Cumming, Georgia, as they handled line on the Meyer.
 
Information provided Bryan Niegel of the Navy Office of Community Outreach said, the 7th is “the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”
 
The Meyer was commissioned on October 10, 2009, in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania.
An Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, the ship is is named for Rear Admiral Wayne E. Meyer (1926-2009), a career Naval Officer deemed "the father of Aegis" -- the powerful and when-invented revolutionary missile defense weapon system for surface Warships.
 
The U.S. Navy information office has noted that America’s sailors “serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere.” 
 
The young sailor pictured here got her start at the heart of Oklahoma – in Purcell.
 
Notes: Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. The newspaper gratefully acknowledges the work of Bryan Nagel of the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach (navyoutreach@navy.mil), working from Millington, Tennessee. Sentinel staff added references to the work of the U.S.S. Wayne Meyer from online sources.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

