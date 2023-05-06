In the Pacific Rachel Goad of Purcell, Oklahoma, serves Seventh Fleet’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
News from the South China Sea, dated May 1: Rachel Goad of Purcell, Oklahoma is now a U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class. She is serving her country on board the U.S.S. Wayne E. Myer (DDG 108). She and her shipmates are part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the Seventh Fleet, now conducting what a Navy information release described as “routine operations” in the Pacific Ocean.
Goad was pictured in a recent U.S. Navy release along with Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Kelsey Krut, from Cumming, Georgia, as they handled line on the Meyer.
Information provided Bryan Niegel of the Navy Office of Community Outreach said, the 7th is “the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”
The Meyer was commissioned on October 10, 2009, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
An Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, the ship is is named for Rear Admiral Wayne E. Meyer (1926-2009), a career Naval Officer deemed "the father of Aegis" -- the powerful and when-invented revolutionary missile defense weapon system for surface Warships.
The U.S. Navy information office has noted that America’s sailors “serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere.”
The young sailor pictured here got her start at the heart of Oklahoma – in Purcell.
Notes: Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. The newspaper gratefully acknowledges the work of Bryan Nagel of the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach (navyoutreach@navy.mil), working from Millington, Tennessee. Sentinel staff added references to the work of the U.S.S. Wayne Meyer from online sources.
Tags
Stacy Martin, Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Education Beyond Stereotypes: Commentary
- In the Pacific Rachel Goad of Purcell, Oklahoma, serves Seventh Fleet’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
- High Court grants Glossip stay — Dr. Phil, Don Knight, Sister Helen and legislators plan May 9 Capitol Justice Rally
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip execution
- Cattlemen's earns another distinction
- Biden Administration threatens Tulsa Hospital over candle
- Cato Institute Awards 2023 Milton Friedman Prize to Jimmy Lai, who has put his own freedom at risk to defend human rights
- Biden's HHS gives up push to snuff out the flame of faith at Tulsa Hospital.
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- Pratt & Whitney announces $255 million expansion in Oklahoma City
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Preparing for Tornadoes in Oklahoma City
- Democrats continue to oppose MLK Bill
- School choice has yet to become a reality - Commentary
- Half Sunken Car Spotted by Coach Was Stolen from DHS According to OKCFD
- Oklahoma On Verge of Major Education Accomplishment - Commentary
- Committee to assess accident-prone I-35 corridor
- Sister Helen Prejean to join Oklahoma Faith Leaders during press conference urging Gov. Stitt to halt Glossip execution
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.