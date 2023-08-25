Forty candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma earlier this summer.
According to the website of the Miss Oklahoma pageant, “Sunny Day, Miss Norman, was crowned the winner on June 10, at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Day receives a $30,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will represent Oklahoma in the Miss America Competition.”
For the talent competition, Day chose a vocal performance to, “My Man.” Her Community Service Initiative is “Ready S.E.T. Go: Protecting Underprivileged Youth.” Day’s experiences as a child growing up in poverty and her journey as an Oklahoma educator (most recently as a Fifth grade teacher at Western Heights Public Schools), is why she chose her initiative.
She says, “I will continue to strive to provide children, despite their uncontrollable circumstances, with the tools to be their most educated and successful selves.” Day is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
The remaining top five finalists included, first runner-up, receiving a $15,000 scholarship, Mia-Lynne Smith, Miss Oil Capital; second runner-up, receiving a $10,000 scholarship, Tatum Shelton, Miss OSU; third runner-up, receiving a $7,000 scholarship, Mackenzie McIntyre, Miss Queen of the West; and fourth runner-up, receiving a $5,000 scholarship, and Emily Faith, Miss Oklahoma State Fair.
Tatum Shelton was the subject of a flattering in-depth story in the O’Colly (formerly The Daily O’Collegian) when she won the Miss OSU contest last year.
(https://www.ocolly.com/lifestyle/a-modern-fairytale-miss-osu-brings-talented-women-to-the-spotlight/article_73c26374-4a77-11ed-8c9c-33ecec7f88ec.html#1 )
Around the world, biological males are demanding access to participate in female beauty contests.
And, as anyone who follows the news is aware, the definitions of woman and female are under scrutiny.
In a commentary earlier this summer, Patrick B. McGuigan of The City Sentinel distilled some salient stories:
"Amy Woodyatt reported for Cable News Network that transgender women "women will not be allowed to compete in the women’s category of British Rowing events." Only athletes designated as "female at birth" can compete in women's categories the group administers. The same rule will apply to swimmers selected to "represent Great Britain or England at international events," Woodyatt reported.
There will be "open categories" and "mixed" competitions, " providing 50% of crew are eligible to compete as women."
Last year, British Cycling banned non-binary riders in female competition, as well as transgenders.
International rules are mixed, with some governing athletic groups allowing transgender women if their "serum testosterone" levels fall within certain ranges.
(https://taniajoy.tv/2023/08/04/uk-rowing-bans-trans-women-from-competition/ )
In other news, the Miss Italy beauty pageant competition, for which Patrizia Mirigliani is the patron, announced recently through Radio Cusano that Miss Italy would not “jump on the glittery bandwagon of trans activism.”
She emphasized: "Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth."
https://leadpatriot.com/miss-italy-contest-makes-an-announcement-causing-political-uproar/23194/
The Italian news came after, in the words of Eva Vlaardingerbroek (a Dutch commentator) reported through an X tweet in July that "A man just won ‘Miss Netherlands’ 2023. Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point.”
In protest of the Miss Italy news, more than 100 transgender men signed up for the competition, according to stories on Cable News Network and other outlets.
