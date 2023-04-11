Oklahoma City -- Members of the Oklahoma Legislature gathered Tuesday morning, April 11, in a joint session for Oklahoma National Guard Appreciation Day.
Major General Thomas H. Mancino, the Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard, spoke to the crowd ahead of Governor Kevin Stitt, who proclaimed April 11, 2023 as Oklahoma National Guard Appreciation Day in recognition for their courage and bravery while serving the state and nation in domestic missions and global conflicts.
In a facebook post soon after he spoke to the joint session and recognized the scores of Guard personnel and veterans in the House Gallery, Stitt said, "On Oklahoma National Guard Appreciation Day, we recognize that freedom comes at a price — and our service members pay it every day.
Thank you for our freedom!"
After the morning activities, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat posted on Facebook a brief comment: "I was honored to participate in a joint legislative session today to celebrate Oklahoma National Guard Appreciation Day. The men and women of the state's National Guard are owed a debt of gratitude for their service to our country."
Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 1996-2003 and in the Oklahoma Air National Guard from 2003-2016.
"Since the attack on our country on September 11, 2001, the National Guard has provided roughly half of the downrange personnel and equipment requirements across multiple combat zones in an effort to eliminate various threats to our national security," Steagall said.
"Today we are proud to honor our Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard members, their spouses and families, as well as recognize their commitment and dedication to answer the call to defend our state and country against all enemies."
Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd extended her thanks to the more than 8,600 men and women who serve, and to those who have served since before Oklahoma officially entered the union.
“Their service comes at tremendous personal sacrifice, and yet our National Guard was ranked second in the nation for recruiting last month,” said Floyd, D-Oklahoma City.
“The message I want to extend today is that efforts to support our troops transcend party lines – we are united and stand with our military members. Their service has saved lives, and they’ve defended our freedoms around the world.”
Floyd noted while Oklahoma guard members have fought for this country in conflicts before statehood as well as the World Wars, Korea, the War on Terror and more, they’ve also helped their fellow citizens in response to disasters across the country and right here in Oklahoma.
“As we approach the anniversary of the Murrah Bombing on April 19, and prepare for what are usually our most dangerous weeks of tornado season, as well as wildfires, all Oklahomans should be mindful of everything our guard members do to serve their fellow citizens,” Floyd said.
“For those nearly 1,300 members who are about to be deployed for a year in Africa, and for those who will be here, ready to assist should their fellow Oklahomans need them in times of disaster, we are incredibly grateful for your service and sacrifice.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this report, adapting it from several press releases, emails and facebook posts in the course of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.