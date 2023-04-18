OKLAHOMA CITY - A free presentation about the history of human rights in Oklahoma City will be given by Dr. George Henderson, a civil rights pioneer in higher education.
The presentation, which is open to the public, is part of Oklahoma City’s Human Rights Commission’s May meeting. It will be held at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, May 24, at Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd Street.
“We are delighted to host Dr. Henderson, who has shaped and touched countless lives using education as a conduit,” said Dr. Marsha Dempsey Herron, Human Rights Commission Vice Chair. “The education committee is excited to learn more about our city and its evolution to be better informed and more effective in our roles as commissioners.”
A member of the University of Oklahoma (OU) faculty since 1967, Dr. Henderson is the director of the Advanced Studies program. He founded OU's Human Relations program and designed its curriculum in 1969.
Dr. Henderson and his wife, Barbara, were the first African American couple to purchase a home in Norman, and he was the third full-time African American faculty at the Norman campus.
A trailblazer among African American university educators, Dr. Henderson has been honored throughout the country for his research and writings. The most recent of his 35 books, is "Race and the University: A Memoir," which is a recollection of his time in Norman and the struggles of young students during the University of Oklahoma's civil rights movement.
Dr. Henderson was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2003.
The Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission meets every other month and is responsible for addressing alleged harm to people who have been discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, creed, sex, gender, national origin, age, familial status, genetic information, or disability related to employment, housing, and public accommodations as provided by Oklahoma laws regarding discrimination.
Communities for Human Rights, the Arnall Family Foundation and the Community Foundation of Oklahoma partnered together to reinstate the Human Rights Commission in Oklahoma City in 2022. The City’s first Human Rights Commission met from 1980-1996 before being repealed nearly 30 years ago.
The OKC Human Rights Commission is made up of nine members. Each of the eight City Council members recommended to the Mayor one person to represent their Ward. The Mayor appointed one person at large, who will serve as the Commission Chair. The ordinance establishing the Commission requires one member to be a lawyer.
For more information, contact the Office of Inclusion and Diversity at hrc@okc.gov.
